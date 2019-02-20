Xcel Energy : Inc. Board Increases 2019 Common Dividend 6.6%, Declares Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today raised
the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock from 38 cents per
share to 40.5 cents per share, which is equivalent to an annual rate of
$1.62 per share. The dividends are payable April 20, 2019, to
shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.
“We are pleased to announce a $0.10 per share, or 6.6% increase in the
common dividend, on an annualized basis, which reflects the strength of
our balance sheet and our earnings growth profile. We recognize that
strong dividend growth coupled with transparent earnings growth support
our commitment to provide shareholders an attractive total return
profile,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with
operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a
comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.6
million electricity customers and 2.0 million natural gas customers
through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are
located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.
