Xcel Energy : Inc. Board Increases 2019 Common Dividend 6.6%, Declares Dividend on Common Stock

0
02/20/2019

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today raised the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock from 38 cents per share to 40.5 cents per share, which is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.62 per share. The dividends are payable April 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce a $0.10 per share, or 6.6% increase in the common dividend, on an annualized basis, which reflects the strength of our balance sheet and our earnings growth profile. We recognize that strong dividend growth coupled with transparent earnings growth support our commitment to provide shareholders an attractive total return profile,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.6 million electricity customers and 2.0 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.

Statements in this press release regarding Xcel Energy’s business which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 935 M
EBIT 2019 2 315 M
Net income 2019 1 349 M
Debt 2019 19 260 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 20,61
P/E ratio 2020 19,43
EV / Sales 2019 3,93x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 27 640 M
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Vice President & CFO-Energy Markets
Kent T. Larson President-Group Operations & Executive VP
Robert C. Frenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Patricia Sampson Independent Director
Richard K. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY8.50%27 640
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%62 690
DOMINION ENERGY2.91%57 105
IBERDROLA2.99%53 439
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%50 333
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 693
