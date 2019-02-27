Xcel Energy : Public Service Company of Colorado Announces Redemption of First Mortgage Bonds 5.125%, Series No. 20 Due 2019

Public Service Company of Colorado announced today that it has submitted
a redemption notice to The Depository Trust Company, as registered
holder, to redeem all of its outstanding First Mortgage Bonds 5.125%,
Series No. 20 Due 2019 (Notes) on March 29, 2019 (Redemption Date) at
the “make whole” redemption price specified in the Notes, which will be
calculated three business days prior to the Redemption Date in
accordance with the terms of the Notes and related indenture, plus
accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date. The aggregate
principal amount of Notes currently outstanding is $400,000,000. The
company expects to issue new debt to fund, in part, the redemption of
the Notes.
This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the
Notes. Holders of the Notes should refer to the notice of redemption to
be delivered to The Depository Trust Company, as the registered holder
of the Notes.
This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer
to buy any securities.
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical statements
contained in this release, the matters discussed herein, including the
company’s plan to redeem the Notes and issue new debt, are
forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may vary materially.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and
we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking
information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in
Xcel Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec.
31, 2018 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results
to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such
forward-looking information: changes in environmental laws and
regulations; climate change and other weather, natural disaster and
resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying
legislative and regulatory changes; ability of subsidiaries to recover
costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of
maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic
conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations and their
impact on capital expenditures and the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and
its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or
cost of capital; our customers’ and counterparties’ ability to pay their
debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee
benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries’ ability to
make dividend payments; tax laws; operational safety, including our
nuclear generation facilities; successful long-term operational
planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production;
rising energy prices; costs of potential regulatory penalties; effects
of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber
security threats and data security breaches; fuel costs; and employee
work force and third party contractor factors.
