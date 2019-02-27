Xcel Energy : Public Service Company of Colorado Announces Redemption of First Mortgage Bonds 5.125%, Series No. 20 Due 2019

Log in
02/27/2019

Public Service Company of Colorado announced today that it has submitted a redemption notice to The Depository Trust Company, as registered holder, to redeem all of its outstanding First Mortgage Bonds 5.125%, Series No. 20 Due 2019 (Notes) on March 29, 2019 (Redemption Date) at the “make whole” redemption price specified in the Notes, which will be calculated three business days prior to the Redemption Date in accordance with the terms of the Notes and related indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date. The aggregate principal amount of Notes currently outstanding is $400,000,000. The company expects to issue new debt to fund, in part, the redemption of the Notes.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Holders of the Notes should refer to the notice of redemption to be delivered to The Depository Trust Company, as the registered holder of the Notes.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical statements contained in this release, the matters discussed herein, including the company’s plan to redeem the Notes and issue new debt, are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather, natural disaster and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; ability of subsidiaries to recover costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations and their impact on capital expenditures and the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers’ and counterparties’ ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries’ ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices; costs of potential regulatory penalties; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; fuel costs; and employee work force and third party contractor factors.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 919 M
EBIT 2019 2 315 M
Net income 2019 1 348 M
Debt 2019 19 260 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 20,85
P/E ratio 2020 19,65
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
EV / Sales 2020 3,93x
Capitalization 27 989 M
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,7 $
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Vice President & CFO-Energy Markets
Kent T. Larson President-Group Operations & Executive VP
Robert C. Frenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Patricia Sampson Independent Director
Richard K. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY10.55%27 989
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.99%63 361
DOMINION ENERGY3.40%57 377
IBERDROLA4.50%54 395
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.84%50 921
EXELON CORPORATION7.36%47 091
