XENCOR INC (XNCR)

XENCOR INC (XNCR)
Xencor in Research and License Agreement with Roche's Genentech

02/05/2019 | 01:15pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Xencor said Tuesday it has entered a research and license agreement with Genentech, part of Roche (RHHBY).

Genentech will pay Xencor $120 million upfront, and Xencor will be eligible to receive up to $180 million in development milestones per program and profit share from commercialized medicines.

The deal aims to develop and commercialize novel IL-15 cytokine therapeutics.

"We believe cytokine therapy will play an important role in the treatment of a wide range of diseases, including cancer," said James Sabry, global head of pharma partnering for Roche.

Xencor shares were recently up 4% to $37.88.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING 1.22% 266 9.77%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 1.27% 234.9 7.76%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.98% 268.5 9.24%
XENCOR INC 3.87% 37.46 0.77%
