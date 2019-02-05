Xencor in Research and License Agreement with Roche's Genentech

By Michael Dabaie

Xencor said Tuesday it has entered a research and license agreement with Genentech, part of Roche (RHHBY).

Genentech will pay Xencor $120 million upfront, and Xencor will be eligible to receive up to $180 million in development milestones per program and profit share from commercialized medicines.

The deal aims to develop and commercialize novel IL-15 cytokine therapeutics.

"We believe cytokine therapy will play an important role in the treatment of a wide range of diseases, including cancer," said James Sabry, global head of pharma partnering for Roche.

Xencor shares were recently up 4% to $37.88.

