Xencor : to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on May 7, 2020

04/30/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 359-9508 for domestic callers or (224) 357-2393 for international callers and referencing conference ID number 6686425. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 17 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70,7 M
EBIT 2020 -102 M
Net income 2020 -94,0 M
Finance 2020 482 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
EV / Sales2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2021 11,2x
Capitalization 1 777 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bassil I. Dahiyat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Kuch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Desjarlais Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Allen Yang Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Kurt A. Gustafson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XENCOR, INC.-9.25%1 777
GILEAD SCIENCES27.95%104 675
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.66%65 089
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.46%57 479
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%23 861
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 615
