Xencor : to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on May 7, 2020

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 359-9508 for domestic callers or (224) 357-2393 for international callers and referencing conference ID number 6686425. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for 30 days.

