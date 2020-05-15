Xencor : to Present Data from Four Preclinical XmAb® 2+1 Bispecific Antibody and Cytokine Programs at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will present new preclinical data on three XmAb® 2+1 bispecific antibody programs and an IL-12-Fc cytokine program at the second session of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held June 22-24, 2020. Abstracts for these poster presentations are now available on AACR’s website.

“Xencor has expanded our T-cell redirecting CD3 class of bispecific antibodies with a mixed valency format that uses the same heterodimeric Fc domain as our other bispecific antibodies and cytokines, but with two identical tumor targeting domains and one CD3 targeting domain—the XmAb 2+1 bispecific antibody. These two tumor-targeting binding domains can bind together when there's more target present, a property called avidity,” said John Desjarlais, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Xencor. “Our 2+1 format, along with avidity tuning, enables higher selectivity for tumor antigen-expressing cells and greater flexibility in tuning the potency and potentially the efficacy and tolerability of the molecule, as well as the ability to address an expanded set of tumor antigens.”

“At AACR, we are presenting data from preclinical models showing strong, selective tumor killing from XmAb 2+1 bispecific antibody programs that target PSMA, mesothelin and ENPP3, the last of which is an underexplored tumor antigen overexpressed on renal cell carcinomas. In addition, we are introducing our next cytokine program in oncology, a potency-reduced IL-12 Fc fusion, which demonstrates strong-anti-tumor activity in preclinical models, as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody,” said Dr. Desjarlais.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract: 2286

Title: XmAb30819, an XmAb 2+1 ENPP3 x CD3 bispecific antibody for RCC, demonstrates safety and efficacy in in-vivo preclinical studies

Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Abstract: 5663

Title: Affinity tuned XmAb 2+1 PSMA x CD3 bispecific antibodies demonstrate selective activity in prostate cancer models

Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 4

Abstract: 5654

Title: Affinity tuned XmAb 2+1 anti-mesothelin x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody induces selective T cell directed cell cytotoxicity of human ovarian cancer cells

Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 4

Abstract: 5549

Title: Potency-reduced IL-12 heterodimeric Fc-fusions exhibit strong anti-tumor activity

Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

These posters and audio descriptions will be available to registrants of the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 22. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

