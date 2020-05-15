Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xencor, Inc.    XNCR

XENCOR, INC.

(XNCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xencor : to Present Data from Four Preclinical XmAb® 2+1 Bispecific Antibody and Cytokine Programs at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will present new preclinical data on three XmAb® 2+1 bispecific antibody programs and an IL-12-Fc cytokine program at the second session of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held June 22-24, 2020. Abstracts for these poster presentations are now available on AACR’s website.

“Xencor has expanded our T-cell redirecting CD3 class of bispecific antibodies with a mixed valency format that uses the same heterodimeric Fc domain as our other bispecific antibodies and cytokines, but with two identical tumor targeting domains and one CD3 targeting domain—the XmAb 2+1 bispecific antibody. These two tumor-targeting binding domains can bind together when there's more target present, a property called avidity,” said John Desjarlais, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Xencor. “Our 2+1 format, along with avidity tuning, enables higher selectivity for tumor antigen-expressing cells and greater flexibility in tuning the potency and potentially the efficacy and tolerability of the molecule, as well as the ability to address an expanded set of tumor antigens.”

“At AACR, we are presenting data from preclinical models showing strong, selective tumor killing from XmAb 2+1 bispecific antibody programs that target PSMA, mesothelin and ENPP3, the last of which is an underexplored tumor antigen overexpressed on renal cell carcinomas. In addition, we are introducing our next cytokine program in oncology, a potency-reduced IL-12 Fc fusion, which demonstrates strong-anti-tumor activity in preclinical models, as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody,” said Dr. Desjarlais.

Poster Presentation Details

  • Abstract: 2286
  • Title: XmAb30819, an XmAb 2+1 ENPP3 x CD3 bispecific antibody for RCC, demonstrates safety and efficacy in in-vivo preclinical studies
  • Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 1
  • Abstract: 5663
  • Title: Affinity tuned XmAb 2+1 PSMA x CD3 bispecific antibodies demonstrate selective activity in prostate cancer models
  • Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 4
  • Abstract: 5654
  • Title: Affinity tuned XmAb 2+1 anti-mesothelin x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody induces selective T cell directed cell cytotoxicity of human ovarian cancer cells
  • Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 4
  • Abstract: 5549
  • Title: Potency-reduced IL-12 heterodimeric Fc-fusions exhibit strong anti-tumor activity
  • Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

These posters and audio descriptions will be available to registrants of the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 22. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 17 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, the quotations from Xencor's senior vice president and chief scientific officer and any expectations relating to future product candidates and Xencor's research and development programs. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on Xencor's current information and belief as well as assumptions made by Xencor. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XENCOR, INC.
12:02aXENCOR : to Present Data from Four Preclinical XmAb® 2+1 Bispecific Antibody and..
BU
05/13XENCOR : Reports Initial Dose-Escalation Data from Phase 1 Study of XmAb®20717, ..
BU
05/13XENCOR : to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Co..
BU
05/08XENCOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/07XENCOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07XENCOR INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
05/07XENCOR : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/30XENCOR : to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Cal..
BU
04/22MorphoSys Appoints Roland Wandeler, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
03/25XENCOR : and Vir Biotechnology Enter License Agreement for Use of Xtend™ X..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81,2 M
EBIT 2020 -96,7 M
Net income 2020 -90,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -24,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 21,9x
Capi. / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 1 777 M
Chart XENCOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xencor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XENCOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 43,45  $
Last Close Price 31,18  $
Spread / Highest target 79,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bassil I. Dahiyat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Kuch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Desjarlais Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Allen Yang Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Kurt A. Gustafson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XENCOR, INC.-9.33%1 826
GILEAD SCIENCES18.85%96 662
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.51%71 827
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS52.03%64 268
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.08%25 587
GENMAB A/S32.91%18 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group