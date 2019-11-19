Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.    XHR

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

(XHR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xenia Hotels & Resorts : Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:31pm EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.275 per share of the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter 2019.  The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2020 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2019.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection, Sage Hospitality, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenia-hotels--resorts-declares-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-2019-300961279.html

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS, IN
04:31pXENIA HOTELS & RESORTS : Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2019
PR
10/31XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/31XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
10/31XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
09/26XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release..
PR
09/16XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS : Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2019
PR
08/01XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/01XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group