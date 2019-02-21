Log in
Xenia Hotels & Resorts : Declares Dividend For First Quarter 2019 And Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting And Record Date

0
02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.275 per share of the Company's common stock for the first quarter 2019.  The dividend will be paid on April 12, 2019 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on March 29, 2019.

The Company also announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The Company's Board of Directors has established March 29, 2019, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2019 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms, across 17 states. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott®, Hyatt®, Kimpton®, Fairmont®, Loews®, and Hilton®, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection, Sage Hospitality, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenia-hotels--resorts-declares-dividend-for-first-quarter-2019-and-announces-annual-stockholders-meeting-and-record-date-300799981.html

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
