Xenia Hotels & Resorts : Dow Set to Join S&P 500 and S&P 100; Brighthouse Financial and Trex Company to Join S&P MidCap 400; Pitney Bowes and Xenia Hotels & Resorts to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 2 . Dow will replace Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASD: BHF), which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3 . On the same effective date, Brighthouse will replace Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Pitney Bowes will replace Carbo Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 and 100 constituent DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is spinning off Dow in a transaction expected to be completed on April 1 . Effective Wednesday, April 3 , post spin-off parent DowDuPont will change its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industry to Specialty Chemicals, and the spin-off Dow will be classified as Commodity Chemicals. Brighthouse has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Pitney Bowes has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Carbo Ceramics is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Dow will be added to the S&P 100 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 2 . Dow will replace Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) which will be removed from the S&P 100 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3 . Halliburton, which will remain in the S&P 500, is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) will replace Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASD: IDTI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) will replace Trex Company in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 1 . Renesas Electronics Corp. is acquiring Integrated Device Technology in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Dow is a materials science solution provider. Headquartered in Midland, MI, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Commodity Chemicals Sub-Industry index.

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Life & Health Insurance Sub-Industry index.

Pitney Bowes offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Office Services & Supplies Sub-Industry index.

Trex Company manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products. Headquartered in Winchester, VA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Building Products Sub-Industry index.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in luxury and upscale hotels and resorts. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Hotel & Resort REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – APRIL 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Trex Company Industrials Building Products DELETED Integrated

Device Information Technology Semiconductors



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – APRIL 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Xenia Hotels &

Resorts Real Estate Hotel & Resort REITs DELETED Trex Company Industrials Building Products



S&P 500 INDEX – APRIL 2 , 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Dow Materials Commodity Chemical*

*GICS effective April 3

S&P 100 INDEX – APRIL 2, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Dow Materials Commodity Chemical



S&P 500 INDEX – APRIL 3 , 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED Brighthouse

Financial Financials Life & Health Insurance



S&P 100 INDEX – APRIL 3, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED Halliburton Energy Oil & Gas Equipment &

Services



S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – APRIL 3, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Brighthouse

Financial Financials Life & Health Insurance DELETED Pitney Bowes Industrials Office Services &

Supplies



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – APRIL 3, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Pitney Bowes Industrials Office Services &

Supplies DELETED Carbo Ceramics Energy Oil & Gas Equipment &

Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

