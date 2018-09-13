Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc    XENE   CA98420N1050

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (XENE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $63.0 Million Public Offering of Common Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 02:16am CEST

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage, neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, are expected to be $63.0 million. In addition, Xenon has granted to the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 675,000 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the common shares offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 7, 2015 and declared effective by the SEC on January 5, 2016.  The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement.  A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by phone at (877) 821-7388; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, Attn: Syndicate, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

No securities are being offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact, and include statements regarding the anticipated closing of the public offering. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the SEC and the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Xenon Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Phone: 778.999.5634
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

logo_icon_teal_500px.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
02:16aXenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $63.0 Million Public Offering of C..
GL
09/12Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
09/11Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to it..
GL
09/06Xenon Expands Ion Channel Neurology Pipeline with Addition of XEN496, a &ldqu..
GL
08/29Xenon Announces Positive XEN1101 Pharmacodynamic Data from Phase 1b TMS Study
GL
08/07Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provi..
GL
08/03Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second ..
GL
07/12Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering
GL
06/01Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference
GL
05/17XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Blog Exposure - Xenon Announced Presentation of Posi..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Xenon Pharma readies stock offering; shares down 1% after hours 
09/11Xenon enters into agreement to buy out milestones and royalties related to it.. 
09/10XENON : An Updated Investment Analysis 
09/10YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Spectrum Positive, Xenon Expands, ViiV's Label Receive.. 
09/07Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals A Stock To Consider? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4,17 M
EBIT 2018 -26,1 M
Net income 2018 -26,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 68,9x
Capi. / Sales 2019 86,1x
Capitalization 287 M
Chart XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Neil Pimstone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian C. Mortimer President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael M. Tarnow Chairman
Ernesto Aycardi Chief Medical Officer
Michael R. Hayden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC427.43%287
GILEAD SCIENCES0.82%93 635
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.21%45 646
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.08%41 797
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.52.78%11 023
GENMAB3.01%10 118
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.