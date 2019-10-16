Xenon Pharmaceuticals : Encode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research Coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DGAP-News: Encode Ideas, LP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com. A summary follows:

Encode Ideas, L.P., a healthcare focused research firm, announced today it is initiating coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) as a high conviction idea. Xenon is at the forefront of a new wave of precision medicine in neurology, with arguably the deepest and most advanced pipeline of selective ion-channel drugs in development. The company's specific focus has been epilepsy, where it has a pipeline of uniquely diversified drugs in development for both adults and children, large markets and rare diseases. While 2019 has been catalyst light for Xenon, the next 12-18 months will be data rich for Xenon, with clinical readouts from a number of mid / late stage epilepsy studies. The risk profile of each clinical program varies, however our analysis indicates the company will likely report positive data from one or more of their epilepsy assets, therefore we are excited about the coming years for Xenon.

About us

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and actionable investment and trade ideas to the general investing public. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist. Companies covered by Encode Ideas, L.P. will either fall under one or both of our Conviction Trade Ideas or Conviction Investment Idea series.

Disclosures

Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 35, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional.

The general partners of Encode Ideas, L.P. are long XENE.

