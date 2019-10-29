Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.    XENE   CA98420N1050

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(XENE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.  Xenon management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 5087474. The webcast will be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
04:31pXenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Qu..
GL
10/16Encode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research Coverage on Xenon Pha..
NE
10/16XENON PHARMACEUTICALS : Encode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research ..
EQ
09/25Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Confere..
GL
09/17Xenon Announces Appointment of Shelley McCloskey as Senior Vice President, Hu..
GL
08/06Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provi..
GL
07/31Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Q..
GL
06/05Xenon Pharmaceuticals Presents Corporate Update on Neurology-Focused Pipeline..
GL
05/29Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
GL
05/07Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provid..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -47,0 M
Net income 2019 -46,1 M
Finance 2019 62,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,98x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,38x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 46,8x
Capitalization 229 M
Chart XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,25  $
Last Close Price 8,87  $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 140%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Neil Pimstone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian C. Mortimer President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael M. Tarnow Chairman
Ernesto Aycardi Chief Medical Officer
Michael R. Hayden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.40.57%229
GILEAD SCIENCES1.89%80 711
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.37%49 870
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.39%33 763
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.59.88%19 605
GENMAB33.40%13 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group