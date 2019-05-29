Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 am ET.



A live webcast will be available on the investors section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

