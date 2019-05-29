Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc    XENE   CA98420N1050

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(XENE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 am ET.

A live webcast will be available on the investors section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
04:20pXenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
GL
05/07Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provid..
GL
04/24Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare In..
GL
03/06Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate U..
GL
02/27Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2018 Fin..
GL
01/28Xenon Provides Key Regulatory Updates on XEN007 and XEN1101
GL
01/06Xenon Pharmaceuticals Outlines 2019 Key Milestones
GL
2018Xenon Announces Final Results of XEN1101 Phase 1 Clinical Trial and Update on..
GL
2018Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporat..
GL
2018Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -50,8 M
Net income 2019 -48,6 M
Debt 2019 15,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 42,5x
Capitalization 255 M
Chart XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,3 $
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Neil Pimstone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian C. Mortimer President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael M. Tarnow Chairman
Ernesto Aycardi Chief Medical Officer
Michael R. Hayden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC56.89%255
GILEAD SCIENCES2.27%81 341
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.25%44 248
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.56%33 173
GENMAB13.96%11 225
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC12.44%9 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About