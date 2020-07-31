Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    XERS

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(XERS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xeris Pharmaceuticals : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that on July 29, 2020, the Compensation Committee of Xeris’ Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options for an aggregate of 18,000 shares of its common stock to 4 new employees under Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan.

Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by Xeris or one of its subsidiaries as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The non-qualified stock options will vest over a period of four years, either 25% on the first anniversary of the grant with the remaining 75% vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter, or 36% on 18 months after the grant date with the remaining 64% vesting in ten equal quarterly installments thereafter, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. The non-qualified stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan and forms of award agreements covering the grants.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke®. Its proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
04:06pXERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 56..
BU
07/30XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Additional Data From a Phase 1b Comparative St..
BU
07/15XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Options to Purc..
BU
07/01XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
07/01XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Gvoke HypoPen™ – the First Autoinj..
BU
06/29XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Ev..
AQ
06/26XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 56..
BU
06/25XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
BU
06/24XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offerings of $20 Million of Co..
BU
06/18XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Topline Results from the Phase 2 Comp..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,60 $
Last Close Price 2,90 $
Spread / Highest target 417%
Spread / Average Target 300%
Spread / Lowest Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Edick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Shannon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Barry M. Deutsch Chief Financial Officer
Steven Prestrelski Chief Scientific Officer
Ken Johnson SVP-Clinical Development & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-58.87%134
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.31%90 729
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.61%72 442
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS68.18%64 128
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.73%36 053
GENMAB A/S47.22%22 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group