Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    XERS

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(XERS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xeris Pharmaceuticals : to Participate at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 09:12am EST

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Place: Lotte New York Palace, New York City

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting ‘Upcoming Events’ in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.xerispharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Company's website after the conference.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke™. Its proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including statements regarding the acceptance of Gvoke™ in the marketplace, the market and therapeutic potential of its product candidates, expectations regarding clinical data, the timing or likelihood of commercialization of its product candidates, the potential utility of its formulation platforms and other statements containing the words "will," "would," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the regulatory approval of its product candidates, its ability to market and sell its products, if approved, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Xeris’ subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Xeris expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
09:12aXERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conferen..
BU
02/13XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Ev..
AQ
02/11Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Shares of Commo..
GL
02/11XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other..
AQ
02/10XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of 6,000,000 Shares o..
AQ
02/03XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 56..
AQ
01/31XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 56..
BU
01/06XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Results from the In-Clinic Stage of a..
BU
2019Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5..
GL
2019XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Topline Results From the In-clinic St..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,89 M
EBIT 2019 -119 M
Net income 2019 -124 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,84x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,24x
Capi. / Sales2019 76,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,51x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,40  $
Last Close Price 4,00  $
Spread / Highest target 450%
Spread / Average Target 310%
Spread / Lowest Target 200%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Edick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Shannon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Barry M. Deutsch Chief Financial Officer
Steven Prestrelski Chief Scientific Officer
John P. Schmid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-43.26%145
GILEAD SCIENCES3.97%85 473
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.36%63 215
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.41%43 494
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.75%26 838
GENMAB10.53%15 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group