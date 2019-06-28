Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc    XERS

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(XERS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

CHICAGO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that on June 26, 2019, the Compensation Committee of Xeris’ Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options for an aggregate of 60,000 shares of its common stock to two new employees under Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan.

Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by Xeris or one of its subsidiaries as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The non-qualified stock options will vest 25% on the first anniversary of the grant with the remaining 75% vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. The non-qualified stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan and forms of award agreements covering the grants.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use, room-temperature stable injectable and infusible drug formulations. The Company’s proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies are being evaluated for the subcutaneous (SC) and intramuscular (IM) delivery of highly-concentrated, non-aqueous, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, proteins, and antibodies using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ have the potential to offer distinct advantages over existing formulations of marketed and development-stage products, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. These attributes may lead to products that are easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system. Further information about Xeris can be found at www.xerispharma.com.

Investor Contact
Allison Wey
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
awey@xerispharma.com
312-736-1237

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
04:06pXeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5..
GL
06/27XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Its Deve..
BU
06/17XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Additional Positive Outcomes from a Global Pha..
BU
06/07XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Notification of PDUFA Date Extension for Gvoke
AQ
06/06XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
06/06Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives Notification of PDUFA Date Extension for Gvoke..
GL
05/09XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/09XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
05/09Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and High..
GL
05/08XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2,75 M
EBIT 2019 -95,0 M
Net income 2019 -96,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 105x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,72x
Capitalization 290 M
Chart XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,8 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Edick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Shannon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Barry M. Deutsch Chief Financial Officer
Steven Prestrelski Chief Scientific Officer
Ken Johnson SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC0.00%290
GILEAD SCIENCES7.24%85 296
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.77%45 738
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.82%33 915
GENMAB7.59%10 789
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC224.28%10 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About