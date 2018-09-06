Xerium Technologies : Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger with Andritz

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM) announced that the Company’s
stockholders voted at a special meeting held today to approve the
previously announced merger agreement with Andritz AG, pursuant to which
Xerium would be acquired by Andritz. Approximately 81.9% of the total
issued and outstanding shares of Xerium common stock voted to approve
the merger, exceeding the required vote of a majority of the issued and
outstanding shares, and representing approximately 99.8% of the total
votes cast at the special meeting on this proposal.
Mark Staton, Xerium’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Today’s favorable
vote clearly supports our view that Andritz’s proposal to acquire Xerium
is the best outcome for all of our stockholders. We are also excited for
our employee and customer stakeholders who we expect to benefit from the
combined enterprise.”
The final voting results will be disclosed in a Current Report on Form
8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today.
Xerium expects the transaction to close during the fourth quarter of
2018, depending upon remaining regulatory approvals and other customary
closing conditions. As previously disclosed, on July 27, 2018, the
parties to the transaction received early termination of the applicable
waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of
1976. The parties have also received clearance from Austria and Germany
to proceed with the merger.
About Xerium Technologies
Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM) is a leading global provider of
industrial consumable products and services. Its products and services
are consumed during machine operation by its customers. Xerium operates
around the world under a variety of brand names, and utilizes a broad
portfolio of patented and proprietary technologies to provide customers
with tailored solutions and products integral to production, all
designed to optimize performance and reduce operational costs. With 28
manufacturing facilities in 13 countries around the world, Xerium has
approximately 2,850 employees.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
Certain statements in this press release that do not relate solely to
historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties or predict or
describe future events or trends are forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding
Xerium’s future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These
statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,”
“may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,”
“assume,” “seek to” or other similar expressions or the negative of
these expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those
discussed in forward-looking statements as a result of factors, risks
and uncertainties over many of which Xerium has no control. These
factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the
occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give
rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; the failure to obtain
required regulatory clearances or the failure to satisfy any of the
other closing conditions to the Merger; potential disruption of
management’s attention from Xerium’s ongoing business operations due to
the Merger; the effect of the announcement of the Merger on the ability
of Xerium to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships
with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or
on its operating results and business generally; the economic strength
and competitive nature of the geographic markets that Xerium serves;
Xerium’s ability to increase manufacturing capacity and productivity;
Xerium’s ability to increase selling prices during periods of increasing
raw material costs; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate
fluctuations; and compliance with U.S. and foreign laws, including the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, as well as the other risks detailed from
time to time in Xerium’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited
to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2017, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2018, and subsequent SEC
filings. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. All forward‐looking statements contained in
this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made,
and Xerium does not undertake, and hereby disclaims, any obligation,
unless required to do so by applicable securities laws, to update any
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or other factors.
