Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Xero Limited    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xero : 1/07/20 - Data reveals NZ small business revenue and employment improved in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Data reveals NZ small business revenue and employment improved in May

Xero Small Business Insights shows small business revenues were 22% lower in May than a year earlier, but were an improvement from April

Wellington, New Zealand - July 1, 2020 - X ero, the global small business platform, today released

new data, based on anonymised and aggregated customer data by Xero Small Business Insights (SBI) showing New Zealand small business revenue improved in May after falling in April due to the COVID-19 l ockdown.

d

Small business revenue growth was down 22% year-on-year in May 2020 however this is an upswing from April 2020, which saw revenue growth down 41%.

Craig Hudson, Managing Director for New Zealand and Pacific Islands at Xero, says this data is an encouraging sign for the small business sector.

"Despite the bottoming out of revenue due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March and April, we've begun to see encouraging early signs of recovery in May across the small business sector. Weekly sales acrossthe sector climbed between mid-April to mid-May, coinciding with the nation moving down alert levels and the economy opening up again."

Payment times increased

The average time for small businesses to be paid extended by 3.6 days between February and May, from 25.8 days to 29.4 days.

"Keeping money moving around the country is one of the main ways we can trade ourselves out of this economic shock. So this delay in payment times is concerning," says Hudson.

"If you can't pay your bills it's time to talk to your bank or at the very least the companies and people you owe money to.

"But anecdotally I hear from small businesses that big businesses can often be some of the largest offenders of paying invoices late. So payment delays aren't always caused by businesses not being able to pay their bills on time. It can just be a process issue and this is basically big businesses using small businesses as a free source of credit."

Employment recovering

Small business employment levels recovered slightly in May, with the number of jobs in small businesses just 1% down on pre-COVID levels.

"It's great to see the employment figures begin to return to normal. The rapid introduction of the wage subsidy helped plug job losses during the lockdown and has been crucial in supporting recovery as the small business sector begins to open up again," says Hudson.

"We can further support this recovery by encouraging those who can, to shop locally and pay invoices early, or at least on time. This will help employers to employ and it will ensure money continues to circulate through the economy."

Industry impacts

This recovery has been felt across most industries in New Zealand, particularly across hospitality businesses which were hugely affected by the nationwide lockdown.

Hospitality revenue was down by 34% in May year-on-year, as opposed to 77% in April. Construction revenue was down 21% year-on-year in May compared to 63% in April, while retail trade was down 13% in May compared to 46% in April.

Hudson concludes: "It's encouraging to see the majority of industry revenues improved in May. The lifting of Alert Level 3 restrictions as the nation shifted into Alert Level 2 meant retailers and hospitality outlets could open again - with limitations - to start earning revenue again."

ENDS

Media Contact

Xero New Zealand Sophie Whitney 021 186 7944sophie.whitney@xero.com

About Xero

Xero provides a beautiful and easy-to-use cloud-based accounting software service for small

businesses and their advisors around the world. Xero connects more than two million subscribers with an ecosystem of over 800 third-party apps and 200 plus connections to banks and financial service providers. T he I DC MarketScape recognised Xero as a Leader in the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Small Business Finance and Accounting Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment. O n the 2020 Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the largest company by revenue to come from New Zealand or Australia. Xero has also been included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the FTSE4GOOD Australia 30 Index.

About Xero Small Business Insights

The Xero Small Business Insights program provides analysis of the sector's health, with metrics based on anonymised, aggregated data drawn from hundreds of thousands of subscribers. The result is apicture of business conditions that's more accurate than most private surveys, which have a far smaller sample size, and more frequently updated than other New Zealand data on small business.

Xero is currently producing a series of specialised monthly metrics, which provide a week by week view of the impact of the COVID-19 event.

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on XERO LIMITED
01:19pXERO : 1/07/20 - Data reveals NZ small business revenue and employment improved ..
PU
06/10XERO : 11/06/2020 - Xero reveals unique insights on impact of COVID-19 on Austra..
PU
05/13XERO : 14/5/2020 - Xero and MNP collaborate to help Canadian businesses succeed
PU
05/13Xero Warns of Coronavirus Impact Despite Swing to Fiscal Year Profit -- Updat..
DJ
05/13Xero Warns of Coronavirus Impact Despite Swing to Fiscal Year Profit
DJ
05/11XERO LIMITED : annual earnings release
04/21XERO : 22/4/2020 - Xero Updates Software to support Australian small businesses ..
PU
04/14XERO : Key Dates for Financial Year 2021
PU
04/07XERO : 8/4/2020 - Xero HQ Payroll Launches in AU
PU
03/18XERO : 19/3/2020 - Xero includes Hubdoc in Xero plans and launches Xero Tax UK t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 848 M 547 M 547 M
Net income 2021 38,6 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net cash 2021 125 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 336x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 770 M 8 749 M 8 232 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 055
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 79,94 NZD
Last Close Price 90,11 NZD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
David Ingle Thodey Chairman
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Craig Winkler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERO LIMITED12.64%8 729
ORACLE CORPORATION2.27%168 041
SAP SE1.76%163 991
SERVICENOW INC.39.75%75 242
INTUIT INC.10.01%75 081
DOCUSIGN, INC.131.64%31 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group