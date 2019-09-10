Log in
Xero : 11/9/2019 - Xero chooses Manchester for third UK office following stellar growth

09/10/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero chooses Manchester for third UK oice following stellar growth

Oice to open in November 2019 creating up to 40 new jobs in the city

LONDON - Monday, 9 September 2019 - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced it is opening a new UK oice in Manchester as it expands its operations to meet growing customer demand. This will be Xero's third UK oice and bring Xero's global footprint of oices to 20 cities.

The new oice in Manchester will open in November 2019 creating up to 40 new jobs by early 2020. This will complement Xero's existing oices in London and Milton Keynes which number more than 350 employees. Additional employees and a new oice demonstrates the strategic importance and investment in this key market for Xero.

Xero UK subscribers grew by 48% in the year to 31 March 2019 to more than 463,000 subscribers. Already the leading small business platform in the UK, Xero is strongly positioned to continue to support small businesses in their transition to Making Tax Digital.

Gary Turner, Co-founder and Managing Director Xero UK said: "With the growth we're experiencing in the UK, a new oice opening is the logical step to ensure we are best placed to serve our small business customers and accounting and bookkeeping partners.

"With more and more small businesses and their advisors using Xero, it was clear we needed to expand and Manchester is the perfect fit for us. It has a vibrant tech scene buzzing with entrepreneurs, academic strength, as well as strong transport links. The city gives us a great opportunity to attract the best talent as we start recruitment here."

Xero has chosen Manchester because of its strong talent pool and thriving small business community - Xero already works with tens of thousands of small businesses in the North of England - with small businesses making up the vast bulk of the northern UK economy.

Mo Aldalou, Entrepreneur Engagement Manager for the North West at Tech Nation, said: "Manchester has long been hailed as an emerging Fintech hub and Xero's decision to open its third UK oice in the city is a major win for both the company and the ecosystem here. Companies expanding to Manchester can enjoy access to a growing pool of technical talent and an incredibly collaborative ecosystem, which at Tech Nation we are proud to be a part of."

The new oice will be located in SPACES Peter's House in the heart of Manchester's fast growing fintech and tech hub.

Over the past 10 years Xero has eectively changed the face of British accounting, helping digitise small business finances with its cloud accounting platform, improving productivity, saving them time on paperwork and giving them the ability to monitor the health of their business from any device.

For career opportunities at Xero, please visit the Xero careers page xero.com/careers

- ENDS -

Media Contact

Xero Communications adam.keal@xero.com+44 (0)7967 789565

hannah.collett@xero.com+44 (0)7800 901635

About Xero

Born in the cloud, Xerois a beautiful, easy-to-use platform for small businesses and their advisors around the world. Xero provides its 1.8 million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 800+ third-party apps and 200+ connections to banks and financial service providers. On the inaugural 2018 Financial Times FT1000 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the fastest growing tech company in the $200 million+ segment. Xero won 'Bookkeeping soware of the year' from the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers UK in 2018, and was rated by Canstar Blue as the best accounting soware in Australia from 2015-2018 and in New Zealand in 2019.

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:36:04 UTC
