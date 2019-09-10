Xero : 11/9/2019 - Xero chooses Manchester for third UK office following stellar growth

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero chooses Manchester for third UK oﬀice following stellar growth

Oﬀice to open in November 2019 creating up to 40 new jobs in the city

LONDON - Monday, 9 September 2019 - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced it is opening a new UK oﬀice in Manchester as it expands its operations to meet growing customer demand. This will be Xero's third UK oﬀice and bring Xero's global footprint of oﬀices to 20 cities.

The new oﬀice in Manchester will open in November 2019 creating up to 40 new jobs by early 2020. This will complement Xero's existing oﬀices in London and Milton Keynes which number more than 350 employees. Additional employees and a new oﬀice demonstrates the strategic importance and investment in this key market for Xero.

Xero UK subscribers grew by 48% in the year to 31 March 2019 to more than 463,000 subscribers. Already the leading small business platform in the UK, Xero is strongly positioned to continue to support small businesses in their transition to Making Tax Digital.

Gary Turner, Co-founder and Managing Director Xero UK said: "With the growth we're experiencing in the UK, a new oﬀice opening is the logical step to ensure we are best placed to serve our small business customers and accounting and bookkeeping partners.

"With more and more small businesses and their advisors using Xero, it was clear we needed to expand and Manchester is the perfect fit for us. It has a vibrant tech scene buzzing with entrepreneurs, academic strength, as well as strong transport links. The city gives us a great opportunity to attract the best talent as we start recruitment here."

Xero has chosen Manchester because of its strong talent pool and thriving small business community - Xero already works with tens of thousands of small businesses in the North of England - with small businesses making up the vast bulk of the northern UK economy.

Mo Aldalou, Entrepreneur Engagement Manager for the North West at Tech Nation, said: "Manchester has long been hailed as an emerging Fintech hub and Xero's decision to open its third UK oﬀice in the city is a major win for both the company and the ecosystem here. Companies expanding to Manchester can enjoy access to a growing pool of technical talent and an incredibly collaborative ecosystem, which at Tech Nation we are proud to be a part of."

The new oﬀice will be located in SPACES Peter's House in the heart of Manchester's fast growing fintech and tech hub.