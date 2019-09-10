MEDIA RELEASE

Xero estimates Kiwi small businesses owed $7.4 billion in overdue payments

On any given day more than 50 percent of Xero small businesses are owed at least $7,000

Auckland, New Zealand - September, 2019 - Xero, the global small business platform, says Kiwi small businesses are struggling as they wait for an estimated $7.4 billion in overdue payments.

The estimate is based on Xero Small Business Insights (XSBI), an anonymous and aggregated data set drawn from a sample of Xero's more than 350,000 Kiwi subscribers.

The data from the April-June quarter (Q1) 2019 reveals that on any given day, more than 50 percent of small businesses on the Xero platform are owed at least $7,000. On average half the overdue invoices were at least 16 days past their due date and still pending payment.

"It's unfair that there is a lot of Kiwi small businesses out there waiting too long for money that's rightfully theirs," says Craig Hudson, Xero's Managing Director, New Zealand & Pacific Islands. "Small business need this money to pay suppliers, staﬀ, rent and other bills - and over time that can take a toll. Weak cash flow doesn't just impact the financial stability of a business, there's the human impact too, with financial stresses aﬀecting employment, families and mental wellbeing."

What's more, Xero notes a rise in the proportion of small businesses reporting late payment of invoices in recent months, rising from 77 percent in March to more than 79 percent in May and June.

"We hope sharing XSBI figures will make late payers, particularly bigger firms, aware of the burden they're imposing on small firms and the wider economy, and encourage them to adopt quicker, more reliable payment practices. It's certainly something we are investigating with our own payments, to ensure we practice what we preach," said Hudson.

Hudson says there was also a slight uptick in the average amount of overdue invoices per firm, at 13 in Q1 2019 versus 12 in Q1 last year.

"The slow increases in overdues is not a good sign. However, the good news is that there are actually more invoices being issued this year - each business issued 44 per month last quarter, on average,