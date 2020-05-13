MEDIA RELEASE

Xero and MNP collaborate to help Canadian businesses succeed

Xero to drive cloud accounting adoption for MNP clients across Canada

Toronto -​May14, 2020 -​ Xero​ ,​the​ global cloud-based platform for small businesses, has signed an agreement with MNP​ LLP (MNP),​one of Canada's largest national accounting, tax and business consulting firms. By joining forces with Xero, accountants across MNP's 80+ offices in Canada can now access a cloud accounting ledger and financial management tools and services-anytime, on any device-to serve their 150,000 small business customers more effectively. MNP has also experienced significant time-savings in the early days of using Xero, freeing up their team to take on more clients and focus on delivering additional value to clients.

MNP is using Xero's cloud-based accounting platform to provide their small and medium-sized business customers across Canada a consolidated, real-time view of their finances within the Xero general ledger. Paired with Xero's reporting capabilities and best-practice workflows, the MNP team can access a robust set of tools to guide effective financial planning and accounting for their clients. Additionally, having on-demand access to data in the Xero platform enables MNP teams across different offices to collaborate more efficiently and drive client success.

MNP is also using Xero to service its outsourced bookkeeping clients, helping them create an efficient workflow that minimizes data entry, which allows MNP's advisors to focus on providing strategic counsel that is unlocked by the real-time data now available to clients.

With Xero, MNP empowers their clients to manage their own bookkeeping so that they can maximize their time on growing their business; make data-driven decisions; manage their finances on-the-go anytime and anywhere. Xero provides the MNP team with an easy-to-use platform and robust reporting engine that provides clients with a high-level view of their business, without overwhelming them by the numbers.

Brad Dodds, owner of B.G. Dodds Building & Contracting and MNP client, has experienced significant time savings since adopting Xero. "As far as bookkeeping goes, Xero has greatly simplified my life. Prior to adopting Xero, I probably spent about 20 hours a month on bookkeeping, but now I manage my finances on my phone or laptop when I'm on the go and have reduced this number to four-to-five hours each month," said Mr. Dodds. "Xero gives me more time back to spend on my construction business and has allowed me to operate more efficiently in the office. Xero's add-on apps like WorkflowMax and Receipt Bank help me to spend more time on the revenue generating aspects of my business - whether it's estimating, managing work in progress, or more importantly, getting work done with my crew on site. It has also allowed me to work seamlessly with the MNP team - if they run into any questions or issues with my bookkeeping, they can log into Xero and investigate without having to engage me and wait for a response."