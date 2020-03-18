MEDIA RELEASE

Xero includes Hubdoc in Xero plans and launches Xero Tax UK to bring even

more value to global customers

Xero announces important milestones in the integration of Hubdoc and Instafile in less than two years from acquisition, with the technologies now being made available to customers directly within Xero

[WELLINGTON, LONDON] - 18 March 2020 -​ Xero​ ,​the global small business platform, announced another significant step on the journey to improving the lives of small business owners and their advisors, hitting a new milestone in the integration of Hubdoc into the Xero platform, and the official launch of Xero Tax in the UK.

Hubdoc, previously offered to customers as a standalone add-on,will be included in business edition plans from 18 March 2020 ​with a streamlined set up, single sign-on and access from within Xero​. Xero Tax will also be made available to UK accountants for the first time.

This is an important step in the ongoing work to integrate Hubdoc and Instafile, acquired by Xero in 2018, into the Xero platform and provide even more value to small business customers and advisors across the globe.

The high-integrity data, real-time insights and end-to-end compliance delivered by Hubdoc and Xero Tax will help future-proof accountants' roles by allowing them to advise more confidently, offer more services and broaden their knowledge and client base.

"Xero first created single-ledgerdouble-entry accounting through the cloud. Now we are moving beyond that into the future, providing customers high-integrity data through Hubdoc, giving our customers the ability to see insights in real-time, as well as contributing to an integrated experience for completing end-to-end tax and compliance work with Xero Tax. These are critical elements in helping us to create a seamless workflow for accountants and bookkeepers," said Anna Curzon, Chief Product Officer at Xero.

Hubdoc and Xero come together to augment business intelligence

Hubdoc plays an important role in accelerating Xero's vision for intelligent automation and code-free accounting. Hubdoc captures information from bills and receipts, eliminates manual data entry, and ensures bank reconciliation is easy within Xero, saving time and reducing errors.

Since Xero acquired Hubdoc in 2018, it has been advancing its data capture technology powered by machine learning, doubling the volume of documents processed.

With Hubdoc now included in Xero Business Edition plans it will bring the functionality to even more small businesses globally, and enhance Xero's code-free accounting capabilities with future plans to continue to enhance the integration, making it more seamless and bringing the automation technology to other parts of the platform.