In addition to a powerful global platform, small businesses get access to a new benchmark of 800 certified third-party apps, over 200 financial institutions and an Advisor Directory

The ecosystem of small businesses, advisors and developers has continued to grow stronger every day. With more than US$1 trillion in transactions on the Xero platform in the 12 months to 30 June, 2019, it places Xero ecosystem on par with the 20 largest economies globally by Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

4 September 2019, Brisbane - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced major new technology features and connections that make the world's leading ecosystem for small businesses even stronger. The announcements, unveiled in front of thousands of partners at Xerocon Brisbane 2019 this week, include:

With more than US$1 trillion in transactions through Xero, the business doubles down on the platform with tech enhancements that firmly establish the business on a global playing field

where over 800,000 small businesses search for local accountants and bookkeepers each month.

"The magic of the Xero small business platform really comes to life with the entire ecosystem

from financial services to the third-party apps that businesses use every day to grow and thrive. These new features make it easier for developers to create seamless experiences for their customers, and for advisors to help clients find the right apps to suit their needs. With trillions of dollars transacted on the Xero platform every year, every step forward is a step to fuel the global small business economy." - Nick Houldsworth, Executive General Manager of Ecosystem, Xero

Single Sign-On gives small businesses one password, hundreds of possibilities

Xero is making it easier than ever for developers to create connected experiences between the platform and third-party apps with the new Xero Single Sign-On. Small businesses and advisors will be able to log in using their Xero credentials, making sign-on and connecting to apps simple and seamless.

Mr Houldsworth said the new functionality will enable Xero's platform capabilities in a whole new way, seamlessly connecting apps which will encourage greater usage by the network.

The new feature, to roll out over the next few months, is already being tested with leading app partners including ServiceM8, Practice Ignition, Float and SuiteFiles.

For SuiteFiles, advisors will be able to quickly and painlessly onboard clients onto SuiteFiles Connect without requiring them to create new credentials. Once onboarded, advisors can securely collaborate and share files, sign documents, and create a task list for clients in one place.

"We've been thinking about how to solve the problem of sign-on into SuiteFiles Connect since we started building the product," said Callum McNeill, CTO at SuiteFiles. "Login credentials are one of the biggest complaints when companies build 'portal' style functionality for sharing. Xero Single Sign-On removes our biggest barrier to usage."

A curated App Marketplace from the source that matters most

Later this month, Xero is combining the power of technology with advisor recommendations through a new tool that empowers advisors to give their small business clients a curated view of the Xero App Marketplace specifically suited to them, providing recommendations on the apps that matter most to them based on their unique requirements, size and capabilities.

According to the Xero Benchmarking Report, 29 percent of Australian small businesses (up from 9% last year) want clear guidance from their accounting advisors on the business apps they should use. Advisors will be able to help their clients find, install and manage tailored apps faster than ever, creating a personalised toolkit for businesses to help them run smoother operations and grow more quickly.

