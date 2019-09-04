Xero : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero partners with GreatSoft to unleash the power of cloud accounting for large firms

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero partners with GreatSo to unleash the power of cloud accounting for large firms

The integration will enable some of Australia's largest practices to use GreatSo and Xero more eﬀiciently across all of their clients in the cloud

4 September 2019, Brisbane - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced a partnership with GreatSoin Australia, a scalable cloud-based practice management solution for large accounting firms. The partnership will enable leading professional services firms to adopt Xero's powerful cloud accounting tools and eﬀiciently manage thousands of clients, jobs and staﬀ in GreatSo.

As an open ecosystem, Xero oﬀers choice to accounting and bookkeeping practices when it comes to practice management solutions. For sole practitioners, Xero Projects allows simple time cost tracking, with optional Trello integration; for medium-sized practices, there's Xero Practice Manager, and now the largest and most complex enterprises can integrate their practice with GreatSo.

Once integrated with Xero, accountants will be able to work more eﬀiciently; spending less time entering data in multiple platforms or chasing information from clients and more time delivering high-value advice to clients.

"Together with GreatSo, we're giving Australian accounting practices of all shapes, sizes and technology maturity the ability to access to beautiful soware that makes them more eﬀicient, more eﬀective and more powerful for their clients. Large and complex accounting firms can now use the tools, services and streamlined workflows that already benefit thousands of Australian accountants and bookkeepers, and small businesses on Xero's cloud-based platform. Through our connected platform they will have the ability to provide high value services, to help grow their clients' businesses." - Trent Innes, Managing

Director, Xero Australia and Asia.

GreatSo, which recently entered the Australian market, is a tried and tested solution used by over 1000 firms across 19 countries, with many of these being big four and top tier firms.

