Xero : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero partners with GreatSoft to unleash the power of cloud accounting for large firms

09/04/2019 | 12:22am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero partners with GreatSo to unleash the power of cloud accounting for large firms

The integration will enable some of Australia's largest practices to use GreatSo and Xero more eﬀiciently across all of their clients in the cloud

4 September 2019, Brisbane - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced a partnership with GreatSoin Australia, a scalable cloud-based practice management solution for large accounting firms. The partnership will enable leading professional services firms to adopt Xero's powerful cloud accounting tools and eﬀiciently manage thousands of clients, jobs and staﬀ in GreatSo.

As an open ecosystem, Xero oﬀers choice to accounting and bookkeeping practices when it comes to practice management solutions. For sole practitioners, Xero Projects allows simple time cost tracking, with optional Trello integration; for medium-sized practices, there's Xero Practice Manager, and now the largest and most complex enterprises can integrate their practice with GreatSo.

Once integrated with Xero, accountants will be able to work more eﬀiciently; spending less time entering data in multiple platforms or chasing information from clients and more time delivering high-value advice to clients.

"Together with GreatSo, we're giving Australian accounting practices of all shapes, sizes and technology maturity the ability to access to beautiful soware that makes them more eﬀicient, more eﬀective and more powerful for their clients. Large and complex accounting firms can now use the tools, services and streamlined workflows that already benefit thousands of Australian accountants and bookkeepers, and small businesses on Xero's cloud-based platform. Through our connected platform they will have the ability to provide high value services, to help grow their clients' businesses." - Trent Innes, Managing

Director, Xero Australia and Asia.

GreatSo, which recently entered the Australian market, is a tried and tested solution used by over 1000 firms across 19 countries, with many of these being big four and top tier firms.

"We're excited about our strategic partnership with Xero as it addresses the gap that exists in the market for a scalable, integrated solution for growing multi-oice,multi-entity,multi-service line firms," said Brian Armstrong, CEO GreatSo Australia.

"The integration allows GreatSo and Xero to sync tax and client changes and gives practices the platform, freedom and flexibility to create a truly integrated cloud practice ecosystem to build a 360° unified view of the client and a single source of truth."

Xero has been working closely with many large leading firms around the world. The business announceda global expansion of its partnership with PwC earlier this year, enabling local PwC firms around the world to provide quick and easy access to the Xero platform for their clients.

ENDS

Media Contact

About Xero

Jessica Brophy

Xero Australia

+61 431 268 549 jess.brophy@xero.com

Born in the cloud, Xerois a beautiful, easy-to-use platform for small businesses and their advisors around the world. Xero provides its 1.8 million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 800+ third-party apps and 200+ connections to banks and financial service providers. On the inaugural 2018 Financial Times FT1000 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the fastest growing tech company in the $200 million+ segment. Xero won 'Bookkeeping soware of the year' from the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers UK in 2018, and was rated by Canstar Blue as the best accounting soware in Australia from 2015-2018 and in New Zealand in 2019.

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 04:21:03 UTC
