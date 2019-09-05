MEDIA RELEASE

Xero partners with BP to drive eﬀiciencies for small business

Xero Connect will soon be integrating with BP Plus Fuel Card in Australia and BP Fuelcard in New Zealand

5 September 2019, Brisbane - Xero, the global small business platform, has today unveiled BP as its latest partner to sign on to Xero Connect, an e-invoicing solution helping small businesses deal with supplier invoices more quickly and easily.

Announced at Xerocon Brisbane, Xero's annual conference attended by thousands of accountants and bookkeepers, Xero Connect will integrate with the BP Plus Fuel Card in Australia and the BP Fuelcard in New Zealand.

The new partnership means a small business' monthly BP invoice will flow automatically into the Xero platform as a dra bill awaiting the business owner's approval. When the invoice is paid, payment will appear in Xero and is matched to the bill for easy bank reconciliation.

Xero Connect has been set up to slash the administrative burden of invoicing and to help businesses avoid overdue payments. Xero Connect automates the flow of external invoices into Xero, saving small businesses time, eliminating manual data entry, and increasing the accuracy of their invoicing and bill payments.

"BP integrating with Xero Connect enables small business customers to streamline bill payments, taking away the pain of daily admin to give small businesses back something they don't have enough of - time. We also know that a key pain point for small businesses is the need for real-time financial transparency."

- Jared Baker, Platform Growth Director, Xero

Michael Hart, General Manager of Business Partnerships, BP Australia, said: "We are extremely excited about the announcement of our partnership with Xero. As a result of this partnership our customers will soon be able to feed their BP Plus fuel invoices automatically into their Xero account. Ultimately, helping customers to save time on

