Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Xero Limited    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xero : 5/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero partners with BP to drive efficiencies for small business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 12:52am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero partners with BP to drive eiciencies for small business

Xero Connect will soon be integrating with BP Plus Fuel Card in Australia and BP Fuelcard in New Zealand

5 September 2019, Brisbane - Xero, the global small business platform, has today unveiled BP as its latest partner to sign on to Xero Connect, an e-invoicing solution helping small businesses deal with supplier invoices more quickly and easily.

Announced at Xerocon Brisbane, Xero's annual conference attended by thousands of accountants and bookkeepers, Xero Connect will integrate with the BP Plus Fuel Card in Australia and the BP Fuelcard in New Zealand.

The new partnership means a small business' monthly BP invoice will flow automatically into the Xero platform as a dra bill awaiting the business owner's approval. When the invoice is paid, payment will appear in Xero and is matched to the bill for easy bank reconciliation.

Xero Connect has been set up to slash the administrative burden of invoicing and to help businesses avoid overdue payments. Xero Connect automates the flow of external invoices into Xero, saving small businesses time, eliminating manual data entry, and increasing the accuracy of their invoicing and bill payments.

"BP integrating with Xero Connect enables small business customers to streamline bill payments, taking away the pain of daily admin to give small businesses back something they don't have enough of - time. We also know that a key pain point for small businesses is the need for real-time financial transparency."

- Jared Baker, Platform Growth Director, Xero

Michael Hart, General Manager of Business Partnerships, BP Australia, said: "We are extremely excited about the announcement of our partnership with Xero. As a result of this partnership our customers will soon be able to feed their BP Plus fuel invoices automatically into their Xero account. Ultimately, helping customers to save time on

1

administration so they can instead focus on their business priorities. It's another way BP is providing further value to its fuel card customers."

Businesses using the BP Fuelcard can purchase fuel at more than 1,400 sites in Australia and 408 sites in New Zealand.

Haley Mahoney, General Manager of B2B Sales and Reseller, BP New Zealand, said BP was delighted to be able to bring additional value to Fuelcard customers.

To celebrate the new partnership, BP is oering its Australian small business customers that take advantage of the integration six cents per litre o the pump price for the first six months.[1] BP New Zealand Fuelcard customers currently receive six cents per litre o the pump price.[2]

  1. Terms and conditions apply, see www.bp.com.au/6for6termsfor more details.
  2. Terms and conditions apply.

ENDS

Media Contact

About Xero

Jessica Brophy Communications - AU +61 431 268 549 jess.brophy@xero.com

Natalie Benning Communications - NZ +64 21 026 19604 natalie.benning@xero.com

Born in the cloud, Xerois a beautiful, easy-to-use platform for small businesses and their advisors around the world. Xero provides its 1.8 million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 800+ third-party apps and 200+ connections to banks and financial service providers. On the inaugural 2018 Financial Times FT1000 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the fastest growing tech company in the $200 million+ segment. Xero won 'Bookkeeping soware of the year' from the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers UK in 2018, and was rated by Canstar Blue as the best accounting soware in Australia from 2015-2018 and in New Zealand in 2019.

2

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XERO LIMITED
12:52aXERO : 5/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero partners with BP to drive efficiencies..
PU
09/04XERO : harnesses data and automation to enable global small businesses to thrive
AQ
09/04XERO : ecosystem bolstered with Single Sign-On and advisor-powered app recommend..
AQ
09/04XERO : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero harnesses data and automation to enabl..
PU
09/04XERO : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero ecosystem bolstered with Single Sign-O..
PU
09/04XERO : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero partners with GreatSoft to unleash the..
PU
09/04XERO : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero data insights links Australian small b..
PU
08/22XERO : Appendix 3B
PU
08/19Xero appoints new country managers in the Americas to accelerate growth
GL
08/16XERO : Appendix 3Z - Bill Veghte
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 725 M
EBIT 2020 49,1 M
Net income 2020 16,4 M
Finance 2020 100 M
Yield 2020 0,01%
P/E ratio 2020 518x
P/E ratio 2021 126x
EV / Sales2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2021 10,2x
Capitalization 9 467 M
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 60,32  NZD
Last Close Price 67,16  NZD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
Graham V. Smith Independent Chairman
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Craig Winkler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERO LIMITED49.43%5 977
ORACLE CORPORATION14.93%173 096
SAP AG25.64%141 694
INTUIT45.45%73 913
SERVICENOW INC50.81%49 374
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.01%20 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group