Xero : 8/4/2020 - Xero HQ Payroll Launches in AU

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero launches Xero HQ Payroll to support advisors during the COVID-19

crisis, as parliament is set to legislate JobKeeper program

New payroll features provide insights into Single Touch Payroll compliance so advisors can help their

small businesses utilise their data to get access to the government stimulus programs

MELBOURNE, 8 APRIL 2020 - Xero,​ the global small business platform, today announced the immediate availability of Xero HQ Payroll, a new way for accountants and bookkeepers to help their small business clients keep on top of payroll and compliance needs.

Xero HQ Payroll has been in pilot with a small group in recent months, but Xero has now opened the tool to all its accounting and bookkeeping partners so they can access its benefits immediately. This is part of a series of product tools and features that Xero is accelerating the build of, or providing early availability, to help small businesses and their advisors during difficult economic times.

Xero HQ Payroll will give advisors an understanding of which clients are set up for Single Touch Payroll (STP) and the status of those filings. The Australian Taxation Office will use STP data to collect

information on employees who are eligible for the JobKeeper​ ​program, so getting clients set up for STP will be important in helping small businesses prepare for when the legislation is passed.

With many businesses now working remotely, providing the right information in one place through Xero's cloud-based accounting software also ensures accountants or bookkeepers can remotely check their clients' finances using a single ledger.

"Accountants and bookkeepers have always been a central source of support to small businesses navigating challenging economic times - and their skills, experience and advice are now required more than ever," said Trent Innes, Managing Director, Xero Australia and Asia.

"As advisors look to support their small business clients to access government assistance packages like JobKeeper, keep on top of their cash flow and understand their business position, it's never been more important that they in turn get access to the tools and insights that make digital payroll compliance, across multiple clients, more seamless."

Xero HQ Payroll gives accountants and bookkeepers an aerial view of payroll requirements across their client base, including insights into: