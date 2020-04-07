Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Xero Limited    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xero : 8/4/2020 - Xero HQ Payroll Launches in AU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero launches Xero HQ Payroll to support advisors during the COVID-19

crisis, as parliament is set to legislate JobKeeper program

New payroll features provide insights into Single Touch Payroll compliance so advisors can help their

small businesses utilise their data to get access to the government stimulus programs

MELBOURNE, 8 APRIL 2020 - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced the immediate availability of Xero HQ Payroll, a new way for accountants and bookkeepers to help their small business clients keep on top of payroll and compliance needs.

Xero HQ Payroll has been in pilot with a small group in recent months, but Xero has now opened the tool to all its accounting and bookkeeping partners so they can access its benefits immediately. This is part of a series of product tools and features that Xero is accelerating the build of, or providing early availability, to help small businesses and their advisors during difficult economic times.

Xero HQ Payroll will give advisors an understanding of which clients are set up for Single Touch Payroll (STP) and the status of those filings. The Australian Taxation Office will use STP data to collect

information on employees who are eligible for the JobKeeper program, so getting clients set up for STP will be important in helping small businesses prepare for when the legislation is passed.

With many businesses now working remotely, providing the right information in one place through Xero's cloud-based accounting software also ensures accountants or bookkeepers can remotely check their clients' finances using a single ledger.

"Accountants and bookkeepers have always been a central source of support to small businesses navigating challenging economic times - and their skills, experience and advice are now required more than ever," said Trent Innes, Managing Director, Xero Australia and Asia.

"As advisors look to support their small business clients to access government assistance packages like JobKeeper, keep on top of their cash flow and understand their business position, it's never been more important that they in turn get access to the tools and insights that make digital payroll compliance, across multiple clients, more seamless."

Xero HQ Payroll gives accountants and bookkeepers an aerial view of payroll requirements across their client base, including insights into:

  • Single Touch Payroll compliance - to help identify clients who are not yet set up for STP and the status of filings for those that are
  • Employee details - such as anniversaries and birthdays, in case adjustments need to be made to pay rates, leave allowances, superannuation or bonuses
  • Timesheets - to see an overview of pending timesheets to approve to action
  • Leave requests and action items -and quickly action approved and pending leave requests

Xero HQ Payroll also helps advisors manage payroll work more easily and efficiently, keeping on top of their Xero client base in one view. Because it pulls information from Xero's cloud-based accounting platform, the tool forms part of a connected experience across the payroll process - from employees entering leave and timesheets via the app, to employer approvals and advisor oversight.

Xero is working globally on a series of measures to help small businesses and their advisors navigate the COVID-19 crisis. This will span updates across Xero's product suite, from cash flow management, tax and Xero Payroll including responding at speed to the various changes to leave entitlements, wage subsidies and requirements around the world. Other measures include a new, dedicated customer

response team, a Business Continuity Hubto give businesses relevant information on government stimulus and tax relief packages, and a new commitment to paying its small business suppliers within ten working days.

ENDS

Media Contact

Jessica Brophy

Xero Australia

+61 431 268 549 jess.brophy@xero.com

About Xero

Born in the cloud, Xero is a beautiful, easy-to-use platform for small businesses and their advisors around the world. Xero provides its 2+ million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 800+ third-party apps and 200+ connections to banks and financial service providers. On the inaugural 2018 Financial Times FT1000 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the fastest growing tech company in the $200+ million segment. Xero won 'Accountancy Software Provider of the Year' at the British Business Awards in 2019, and was rated by Canstar Blue as the best accounting software in Australia from 2015-2018 and in New Zealand in 2019.

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 23:27:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XERO LIMITED
07:28pXERO : 8/4/2020 - Xero HQ Payroll Launches in AU
PU
03/18XERO : 19/3/2020 - Xero includes Hubdoc in Xero plans and launches Xero Tax UK t..
PU
02/26XERO : Appendix 2A
PU
2019XERO : strengthens investment in Canada with Toronto office opening
AQ
2019XERO : Additional Information - Xero Interim Report
PU
2019Xero unveils deeper integrations with Microsoft Office 365, Google, HubSpot a..
GL
2019New tools from Xero put profitability in the business' hands
GL
2019XERO : Interim Report & Appendix 4D H1 FY20
PU
2019XERO : Market Release H1 FY20
PU
2019XERO : Investor Presentation H1 FY20
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 727 M
EBIT 2020 43,6 M
Net income 2020 19,3 M
Finance 2020 145 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 562x
P/E ratio 2021 176x
EV / Sales2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2021 11,2x
Capitalization 10 048 M
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 73,23  NZD
Last Close Price 71,05  NZD
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
David Ingle Thodey Chairman
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Craig Winkler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERO LIMITED-1.99%5 890
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.81%152 413
SAP SE-15.72%134 524
INTUIT INC.-8.33%59 913
SERVICENOW INC.-4.38%54 393
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-1.04%19 122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group