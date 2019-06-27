Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Xero Limited    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/27
60.75 AUD   -0.44%
03:25aXERO : Appendix 3X - David Thodey
PU
03:20aXERO : Announces Director Changes
PU
06/23XERO : 24/6/2019 - Xero reports cost of late payments for small business has impact on the economy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xero : Announces Director Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:20am EDT

MARKET RELEASE

Xero appoints David Thodey to its Board of Directors

Bill Veghte to retire after five years of service

WELLINGTON, 27 June 2019- Xero Limited (ASX: XRO) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Thodey AO as a non-executive director to its Board.

David is an experienced business leader with a career focused on global technology and telecommunications, with more than 30 years dedicated to creating brand and shareholder value.

Previously, David was CEO of Telstra, an Australian telecommunications and technology company, and prior to that was CEO of IBM Australia and New Zealand. David currently holds non-executive director positions at Ramsay Health Care, a global hospital group, and Tyro, Australia's only independent EFTPOS banking institution. He is also chair of Australia's national scientific research agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). In 2017, David was made an Officer (AO) in the General Division of the Order of Australia.

Xero also announces that after more than five years of service, US-basednon-executive director Bill Veghte intends to retire from the Xero Board at Xero's annual meeting on 15 August 2019.

Bill Veghte comments:"It has been a privilege to help Xero grow and scale as a technology business over the last five years. During this time we added1.5 millionsubscribers to reach 1.8 million, expanded globally and evolved the Xero experience to help improve the lives of people in small businesses around the world."

Xero Chair, Graham Smith comments: "I'm delighted to welcome David to our board of directors. David brings deep experience and relevant skills to our board."

"I'd also like to thank Bill for his contribution to Xero over the past five years. We wish him the very best for his future ventures."

Commenting on his appointment, David Thodey says: "I've watched Xero become a great global technology business that has grown and scaled from New Zealand. I'm excited about the opportunity to join Xero as a director and contribute to the future direction of the company."

Contact

Toby Langley - Investor Relations

Karen Davis - Communications

Mobile: +61 450 223995

Mobile: +61 409 933103

Toby.Langley@xero.com

Karen.Davis@xero.com

About Xero

Born in the cloud, Xeroisa beautiful, easy-to-use platform for small businesses and their advisors. Xero provides its 1.8 million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 700+ third party apps and

Xero Limited (XRO)

Registered Address

www.xero.com

NZ Company no. 1830488

19-23 Taranaki St

ARBN 160 661 183

Te Aro

Wellington 6011

1

200+ connections to banks and financial service providers. On the inaugural 2018 Financial Times FT1000 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the fastest growing tech company in the $200 million+ segment. Xero won 'Bookkeeping software of the year' from the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers UK in 2018, and was rated by Canstar Blue as Australia's best accounting software over four consecutive years, 2015-2018.

Xero Limited (XRO)

Registered Address

www.xero.com

NZ Company no. 1830488

19-23 Taranaki St

ARBN 160 661 183

Te Aro

Wellington 6011

2

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XERO LIMITED
03:25aXERO : Appendix 3X - David Thodey
PU
03:20aXERO : Announces Director Changes
PU
06/23XERO : 24/6/2019 - Xero reports cost of late payments for small business has imp..
PU
06/1011/6/2019 - &LSQUO;WHAT'S STPING YOU : Small business attitudes to technology ta..
PU
06/10Xero appoints Hubdoc co-founder Jamie McDonald to lead Accounting and Global ..
GL
05/16XERO : 2019 Annual Report
PU
05/16XERO : Appendix 4E - FY19 annual results
PU
05/16XERO : Market release - FY19 annual results
PU
05/16XERO : Investor presentation - FY19 annual results
PU
05/16XERO : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 726 M
EBIT 2020 44,4 M
Net income 2020 12,5 M
Finance 2020 78,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 523,01
P/E ratio 2021 123,63
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 9,79x
Capitalization 9 025 M
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,8  NZD
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
Graham V. Smith Independent Chairman
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Craig Winkler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERO LIMITED45.22%6 029
ORACLE CORPORATION24.19%187 039
SAP36.32%165 727
INTUIT30.30%66 753
SERVICENOW INC54.64%51 084
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.37.51%19 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About