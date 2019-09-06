Log in
Xeros Technology : Licensing agreement with leading Asian OEM

09/06/2019 | 02:52am EDT

Licensing agreement with leading Asian OEM

Released : 06 Sep 2019 07:00

RNS Number : 4300L

Xeros Technology Group plc 06 September 2019

6 September 2019

Xeros Technology Group plc

Licensing agreement with leading Asian OEM for denim finishing equipment

Xeros Technology Group plc (AIM: XSG, 'Xeros', 'the Group'), the developer and provider of water saving and filtration technologies with multiple commercial and domestic applications, has signed a binding Heads of Terms agreement ('agreement') with Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment PVT Ltd ('Ramsons').

Under the agreement, Ramsons will develop, manufacture and sell garment finishing equipment used in the manufacture of denim jeans which incorporates Xeros' technology on an exclusive basis across South Asia and Africa.

Ramsons is the largest supplier of garment finishing equipment in South Asia. It has four production facilities and 15 service centres across six countries.

The scope of the agreement is to integrate Xeros' XOrb™ and XDrum™ products across Ramsons' range of denim processing machines which are produced at drum sizes from 500 litres to 5,000 litres.

About 1.2 billion pairs of jeans are manufactured globally every year, each consuming between 40 and 70 litres of water in the finishing stages of their production. The agreement also has potential to incorporate Xeros' XFiltra™ technology, which is being scaled up for use in industrial sized machines.

Xeros expects to finalise a commercial agreement with Ramsons in Q4 2019 with garment finishing equipment which incorporates Xeros' technology to be available in the market by the end of Q1 2020.

Mark Nichols, CEO of Xeros commented:

"Our agreement with Ramsons is yet another major milestone in the commercialisation of our technologies under a license model, and the first with an OEM in the textiles market.

"The clothing industry is the second largest user of water on the planet, with each litre of water consumed also ending up as effluent, often containing unused chemical and particulate matter.

"By incorporating Xeros' products in their machines, Ramsons have the capacity to make a significant contribution to extending precious resources throughout South Asia and Africa."

ENDS

Enquiries:

Xeros Technology Group plc

Tel: 0114 321 6328

Mark Nichols, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Denney, Chief Financial Officer

Jefferies International Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7029 8000

Simon Hardy / Will Soutar

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 3207 7800

Chris Bowman / Ben Wright / Laure Fine

Instinctif Partners (Financial PR)

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Adrian Duffield / Kay Larsen / Chantal Woolcock

Notes to Editors

About Xeros

Xeros Technology Group plc (LN: XSG) is a platform technology Group that is reinventing water intensive industrial and commercial processes.

Xeros' patented XOrbTM technologies significantly reduce the amount of water used in a number of major applications with the remaining water becoming far more efficient in either affixing or removing molecules from substrates such as fabrics and garments. The result being significant improvements in economic, operational, product and sustainability outcomes. The Group is applying its technology in the fields of cleaning, tanning and textiles.

Xeros' XDrumTM technology is used to apply XOrbs in world scale commercial and domestic markets and has signed multiple agreements to license its products.

XFiltraTM is Xeros' in machine filtration technology which enables major reductions in the amount of microfibres being released from washing machines into the marine environment.

For more information, please visit - http://www.xerostech.com/

About Ramsons

For more information, please visit - http://www.ramsonsindia.com/

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

AGRLAMRTMBTMBJL

Disclaimer

Xeros Technology Group plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:51:01 UTC
