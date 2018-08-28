Log in
XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Xeros Technology : Notice of Results

28 August 2018

Xeros Technology Group plc

Notice of results

Xeros Technology Group plc (AIM: XSG), the developer and provider of water saving technologies with multiple commercial applications, will announce results for the half year ended 30 June 2018, on 13 September 2018.

Enquiries:

Xeros Technology Group plc

Mark Nichols, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Denney, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 0114 321 6328

Jefferies International Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Simon Hardy / Will Soutar

Tel: 020 7029 8000

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Chris Bowman / Ben Wright / Laure Fine

Tel: 020 3207 7800

Instinctif Partners

Adrian Duffield / Helen Tarbet / James Gray

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Notes to Editors- https://www.xerostech.com/

Xeros Technology Group plc (LN: XSG) is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and commercial processes.

Xeros' uses its patented XOrbTM technologies to significantly reduce the amount of water used in a number of major applications with the remaining water becoming far more efficient in either affixing or removing molecules from substrates such as fabrics and garments. The result being significant improvements in economic, operational and sustainability outcomes.

Xeros has three divisions working in the garment finishing (Textile Technologies), tanning (Tanning Technologies and cleaning/laundry (Cleaning Technologies) markets. In cleaning/laundry, the company has three applications covering domestic laundry, commercial laundry (branded 'Hydrofinity') and the cleaning of high performance workwear (branded 'Marken').

Disclaimer

Xeros Technology Group plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:16:02 UTC
