Xeros Technology : Notice of Results

Xeros Technology Group plc (AIM: XSG), the developer and provider of water saving technologies with multiple commercial applications, will announce results for the half year ended 30 June 2018, on 13 September 2018.

Xeros Technology Group plc (LN: XSG) is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and commercial processes.

Xeros' uses its patented XOrbTM technologies to significantly reduce the amount of water used in a number of major applications with the remaining water becoming far more efficient in either affixing or removing molecules from substrates such as fabrics and garments. The result being significant improvements in economic, operational and sustainability outcomes.

Xeros has three divisions working in the garment finishing (Textile Technologies), tanning (Tanning Technologies and cleaning/laundry (Cleaning Technologies) markets. In cleaning/laundry, the company has three applications covering domestic laundry, commercial laundry (branded 'Hydrofinity') and the cleaning of high performance workwear (branded 'Marken').