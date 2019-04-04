Xeros Technology : Notice of Results

Notice of Results

Released : 04 Apr 2019 08:43

RNS Number : 1222V Xeros Technology Group plc 04 April 2019

4 April 2019

Xeros Technology Group plc

Notice of results

Xeros Technology Group plc (AIM: XSG), the developer and provider of water saving technologies with multiple commercial applications, will announce results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 30 April 2019.

Enquiries: Xeros Technology Group plc Tel: 0114 321 6328 Mark Nichols, Chief Executive Officer Paul Denney, Chief Financial Officer Instinctif Partners Tel: 020 7457 2020 Adrian Duffield / Kay Larsen

Notes to Editors

Xeros Technology Group plc (LN: XSG) is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and commercial processes.

Xeros' uses its patented XOrbTM technologies to significantly reduce the amount of water used in a number of major applications with the remaining water becoming far more efficient in either affixing or removing molecules from substrates such as fabrics and garments. The result being significant improvements in economic, operational and sustainability outcomes.

Xeros has three divisions working in the garment finishing (Textile Technologies), tanning (Tanning Technologies, branded Qualus) and cleaning/laundry (Cleaning Technologies) markets. In cleaning/laundry, the company has three applications covering domestic laundry, commercial laundry (branded "Hydrofinity") and the cleaning of high-performance workwear (branded "Marken").

For more information, please visit - http://www.xerostech.com/

