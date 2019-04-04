Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Xeros Technology Group PLC    XSG   GB00BJFLLV84

XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(XSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/04 04:11:52 am
8.4252 GBp   +24.08%
04:02aXEROS TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Results
PU
02/12XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Directorate changes
PU
01/23XEROS TECHNOLOGY : signs JDA with Chinese washing machine OEM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xeros Technology : Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 04:02am EDT

Notice of Results

Released : 04 Apr 2019 08:43

RNS Number : 1222V Xeros Technology Group plc 04 April 2019

4 April 2019

Xeros Technology Group plc

Notice of results

Xeros Technology Group plc (AIM: XSG), the developer and provider of water saving technologies with multiple commercial applications, will announce results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 30 April 2019.

Enquiries:

Xeros Technology Group plc

Tel: 0114 321 6328

Mark Nichols, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Denney, Chief Financial Officer

Instinctif Partners

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Adrian Duffield / Kay Larsen

Notes to Editors

Xeros Technology Group plc (LN: XSG) is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and commercial processes.

Xeros' uses its patented XOrbTM technologies to significantly reduce the amount of water used in a number of major applications with the remaining water becoming far more efficient in either affixing or removing molecules from substrates such as fabrics and garments. The result being significant improvements in economic, operational and sustainability outcomes.

Xeros has three divisions working in the garment finishing (Textile Technologies), tanning (Tanning Technologies, branded Qualus) and cleaning/laundry (Cleaning Technologies) markets. In cleaning/laundry, the company has three applications covering domestic laundry, commercial laundry (branded "Hydrofinity") and the cleaning of high-performance workwear (branded "Marken").

For more information, please visit - http://www.xerostech.com/

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NORDZLBBKZFZBBF

Disclaimer

Xeros Technology Group plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 08:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
04:02aXEROS TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Results
PU
02/12XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Directorate changes
PU
01/23XEROS TECHNOLOGY : signs JDA with Chinese washing machine OEM
PU
01/23XEROS TECHNOLOGY : signs JVA with Chinese washing machine OEM
PU
01/17XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
2018XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Director/PDMR Transactions
PU
2018XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Results of General Meeting
PU
2018XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Results of Open Offer
PU
2018CORRECTION : Posting of Circular
PU
2018XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Proposed Placing and Open Offer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 5,00 M
EBIT 2018 -25,0 M
Net income 2018 -24,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 17,5 M
Chart XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Xeros Technology Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 887%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark James Nichols Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Walter Samuel Chairman
Tony Stewart Director-Global Operations
Paul Michael Denney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Steve Jenkins Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-67.04%23
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%26 385
THE CLOROX COMPANY1.82%20 319
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO9.70%17 700
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD28.73%6 764
LION CORP2.19%6 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About