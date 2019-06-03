Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Xeros Technology Group PLC    XSG   GB00BJFLLV84

XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(XSG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 10:32:57 am
9.35 GBp   +33.57%
10:24aXEROS TECHNOLOGY : Signs first textiles JDA with garment manufacturer
PU
04/30XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Year end results
PU
04/26XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Domestic and Commercial Laundry agreement secured
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xeros Technology : Signs first textiles JDA with garment manufacturer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:24am EDT

Signs first textiles JDA with garment manufacturer

Released : 03 Jun 2019 15:08

RNS Number : 9794A Xeros Technology Group plc 03 June 2019

3 June 2019

Xeros Technology Group plc

Xeros signs first textiles JDA with leading Chinese garment manufacturer

Xeros Technology Group plc (AIM: XSG, 'Xeros', 'the Group'), the developer and provider of water saving technologies with multiple commercial applications, has signed a Joint Development Agreement ('JDA') with Dongguan Crystal Knitting and Garment Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Crystal International Group Limited, the world's largest apparel maker by volume, to trial the use of the Group's technologies in garment production.

This is Xeros' first agreement in textiles and comes after the Group signed an exclusive agreement to develop and license its domestic and commercial washing machine technologies to IFB Industries Limited ('IFB'), India's leading domestic appliance and commercial laundry equipment supplier in South Asia.

The scope of the JDA is to prove the technical and commercial benefits of Xeros' proprietary XOrb™ and XDrum™ technologies in garment production. The development and testing programme is scheduled to complete before the end of 2019. If successful, the agreement allows for both parties to discuss commercialisation terms for the development and future deployment of Xeros' technologies across a broad range of products.

Mark Nichols, Chief Executive of Xeros said:

"We have now secured third party endorsement across all our three divisions - cleaning, tanning and now textiles.

"Today's announcement is a major milestone in the application of our technology in one of the world's largest water consuming industries. Almost every garment produced in the world is subject to finishing techniques which consume vast amounts of water as well as chemistry, producing significant amounts of effluent in the process.

"We expect our agreement with Crystal International to prove out, at scale, the considerable improvements in sustainability and cost delivered by our technologies and the multiple ways in which they can be applied in the production of garments. We expect to sign further agreements with leading garment manufacturers during 2019."

ENDS

Enquiries:

Xeros Technology Group plc

Tel: 0114 321 6328

Mark Nichols, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Denney, Chief Financial Officer

Jefferies International Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7029 8000

Simon Hardy / Will Soutar

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 3207 7800

Chris Bowman / Ben Wright / Laure Fine

Instinctif Partners (Financial PR)

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Adrian Duffield / Kay Larsen/ Chantal Woolcock

Notes to Editors

About Xeros

Xeros Technology Group plc (LN: XSG) is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and commercial

processes.

Xeros uses its patented XOrbTM technologies to significantly reduce the amount of water used in a number of major applications with the remaining water becoming far more efficient in either affixing or removing molecules from substrates such as fabrics and garments. The result being significant improvements in economic, operational and sustainability outcomes.

Xeros has three divisions working in the garment finishing (Textile Technologies), tanning (Tanning Technologies, branded Qualus) and cleaning/laundry (Cleaning Technologies) markets. In cleaning/laundry, the company has three applications covering domestic laundry, commercial laundry (branded "Hydrofinity") and the cleaning of high-performance workwear (branded "Marken").

For more information, please visit - http://www.xerostech.com/

About Crystal International Group Ltd

Crystal International Group Ltd (HKEX: 2232) is the world's largest apparel maker by volume[1] delivering over 470 million pieces of apparel per annum. It has turnover of US$ 2.45bn. Crystal International operates 20 manufacturing facilities in 5 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.

[1] Euromonitor 2016

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

AGRUGUWUQUPBGCW

Disclaimer

Xeros Technology Group plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
10:24aXEROS TECHNOLOGY : Signs first textiles JDA with garment manufacturer
PU
04/30XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Year end results
PU
04/26XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Domestic and Commercial Laundry agreement secured
PU
04/04XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Results
PU
02/12XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Directorate changes
PU
01/23XEROS TECHNOLOGY : signs JDA with Chinese washing machine OEM
PU
01/23XEROS TECHNOLOGY : signs JVA with Chinese washing machine OEM
PU
01/17XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
2018XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Director/PDMR Transactions
PU
2018XEROS TECHNOLOGY : Results of General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 8,00 M
EBIT 2019 -19,0 M
Net income 2019 -18,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 18,0 M
Chart XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Xeros Technology Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 500%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark James Nichols Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Walter Samuel Chairman
Tony Stewart Director-Global Operations
Paul Michael Denney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Steve Jenkins Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-66.02%23
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%23 767
THE CLOROX COMPANY-3.46%18 954
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO.13.15%18 321
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD11.60%6 121
LION CORP-5.90%5 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About