Xerox : A preliminary proxy statement relating to a merger or acquisition

The information in this preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus is not complete and may be changed. These securities may not be issued until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus is not an offer to sell, nor does it seek an offer to buy, these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

SUBJECT TO COMPLETION

DATED MARCH 15, 2019

Xerox Corporation

JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS

YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Xerox Corporation (Xerox), to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 301 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Connecticut. We look forward to meeting our shareholders who are able to attend.

At the Annual Meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote upon proposals to: (i) adopt the merger agreement pursuant to which we will implement a holding company reorganization; (ii) elect seven directors to our board of directors; (iii) ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019; (iv) approve, on an advisory basis, the 2018 compensation of our named executive officers;

(v) authorize the amendment of the Xerox restated certificate of incorporation to implement a majority voting standard for certain corporate actions; and

(vi) authorize the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes to approve the foregoing proposals, in each case as described in the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus.

This year, we are asking you to approve a proposal to implement a holding company structure for Xerox. We regularly evaluate a range of possible strategic growth opportunities for our company. We believe implementation of a holding company structure will provide us with more flexibility to develop and realize these possibilities. By providing optionality for future innovation, investment and growth opportunities to exist either within or separate from current Xerox businesses, we believe that the holding company reorganization is an important step in reestablishing Xerox as a technology powerhouse with a robust portfolio of hardware, software, solutions and services, while preserving our existing customer, partner, vendor and supplier relationships. The holding company structure is intended to provide us with optionality to potentially acquire and incubate future businesses through subsidiaries that can operate on a global scale, with the flexibility to finance and structure each new opportunity in a manner that we believe will create value, while also maintaining - and continuing investment in - the existing Xerox product and technology platforms. We have carefully considered the holding company reorganization and believe it is advisable, fair to and in the best interests of our shareholders.

If the holding company reorganization is completed, your existing shares of Xerox common stock will be automatically converted, on a one-for-one basis, into shares of common stock of Xerox Holdings Corporation (Holdings), the new holding company. As a result, you will hold the same number of shares of Holdings common stock as you held of Xerox common stock immediately before the holding company reorganization. We expect the common stock of Holdings to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under Xerox's current trading symbol, "XRX."

Additionally, as a result of our shareholder engagement efforts and our commitment to corporate governance, we are asking you to approve a proposal to amend the Xerox restated certificate of incorporation to implement a majority voting standard for certain corporate actions which currently require a supermajority vote. We recognize that many shareholders believe that a majority voting requirement will provide shareholders with a greater voice in expressing their views on matters impacting Xerox.

Confident in the future direction and strategy of the Company, directors Greg Brown and Sara Martinez Tucker have decided not to stand for reelection to the Board. We thank them for their many significant contributions over the years.

Our Board unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" the adoption of the merger agreement, "FOR" all nominees for director, "FOR" ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019, "FOR" the non-binding executive compensation proposal, "FOR" the majority voting standard proposal, and "FOR" the adjournment proposal.

Your vote is important - no matter how many or how few shares you may own. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote your shares as soon as possible. You may vote via the Internet, by telephone or by signing, dating and mailing the enclosed proxy card. Specific instructions for shareholders of record who wish to use Internet or telephone voting procedures are included in the enclosed joint proxy statement/prospectus. Any shareholder attending the Annual Meeting may vote in person even if a proxy has been returned.

The accompanying notice of meeting and this joint proxy statement/prospectus provide specific information about the Annual Meeting and explain the various proposals. Please read these materials carefully. In particular, you should consider the discussion of risk factors beginning on page [●] before voting on the proposal to adopt the merger agreement pursuant to which we will implement the holding company reorganization.

Thank you for your continued support of Xerox.

For the Board of Directors,

Keith Cozza Chairman of the BoardGiovanni ("John") Visentin

Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, nor any state securities regulatory agency has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued under this joint proxy statement/prospectus or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in this joint proxy statement/prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus is dated [●], 2019 and is first being mailed to shareholders on or about [●], 2019.

Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Xerox Corporation to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 301 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Connecticut. Your Board of Directors and management look forward to greeting those shareholders who are able to attend.

Shareholders will be asked to:

1. Adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 15, 2019, by and among Xerox Corporation, Xerox Holdings Corporation and Xerox Merger Sub, Inc.;

2. Elect each of the seven directors named in this joint proxy statement/prospectus;

3. Ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019;

4. Approve, on an advisory basis, the 2018 compensation of our named executive officers;

5. Authorize the amendment of the Xerox restated certificate of incorporation to implement a majority voting standard for certain corporate actions; and

6. Approve the proposal to authorize the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes to approve the foregoing proposals at the time of the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders will also be asked to consider such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Voting:

You are eligible to vote if you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on March 25, 2019.

Ensure that your shares are represented at the meeting by voting in one of several ways:

Go to the website listed on your proxy card to vote VIA THE INTERNET.

Call the telephone number specified on your proxy card to vote BY TELEPHONE.

Sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided to vote BY MAIL.

Attend the meeting to vote IN PERSON (please see pages [●] and [●] of the proxy statement for additional information regarding admission to the Annual Meeting and how to vote your shares).

Please submit your proxy as soon as possible to ensure that your shares are represented, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting. Voting now will not limit your right to change your vote or to attend the Annual Meeting.

If you have any questions or require assistance in voting your shares, you should call Harkins Kovler, LLC, Xerox's proxy solicitor for the Annual Meeting, toll-free at (844) 218-8384 (from the U.S. and Canada) or at (212) 468-5380) (from other locations) (Banks and Brokerage firms may call collect at (212) 468-5380).

By order of the Board of Directors,

Douglas H. Marshall

Corporate Secretary

Norwalk, Connecticut [●], 2019

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This document constitutes a proxy statement of Xerox with respect to the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting described within, and a prospectus of Holdings for the shares of Holdings common stock to be issued pursuant to the merger agreement. As permitted under the rules of the SEC, this joint proxy statement/prospectus incorporates important business and financial information about us that is contained in documents filed with the SEC that are not included in or delivered with this joint proxy statement/prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents, without charge, from the web site maintained by the SEC atwww.sec.gov, as well as other sources. See "Where You Can Find More Information" beginning on page [●].

You may also obtain copies of these documents, at no cost, by contacting Xerox at the following address or telephone number:

Xerox Corporation

201 Merritt 7 Norwalk, CT 06851-1056

(203) 968-3000

or Harkins Kovler, LLC ("Harkins Kovler"), our proxy solicitor, at the following address or telephone numbers:

Harkins Kovler

3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10019

(844) 218-8384 or (212) 468-5380

(Banks and Brokerage firms may call collect at (212) 468-5380)

To receive timely delivery of requested documents in advance of the Annual Meeting, we should receive your request no later than [●], 2019.

We have not authorized any person to provide any information or to make any representation other than the information contained or incorporated by reference in this joint proxy statement/prospectus, and if any person provides any of this information or makes any representation of this kind, that information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by us. If you receive any other information, you should not rely on it.

This joint proxy statement/prospectus is dated [●], 2019. You should not assume the information contained in this joint proxy statement/prospectus is accurate as of any date other than this date, and neither the mailing of this joint proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders nor the issuance of Holdings common stock pursuant to the merger agreement implies that information is accurate as of any other date. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.