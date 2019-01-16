Xerox : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

SEC Form 3

Explanation of Responses:

1. This amendment is being filed to include beneficial ownership information that was inadvertently omitted from the original filing.

2. 2,333 units vest 25%, 25% and 50% on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, April 6, 2018. 24,957 units vest on July 1, 2019. 3,699 units vest on July 1, 2020.

3. This award of stock options vests in three installments of 25%, 25% and 50% on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, April 6, 2018.

/s/ Douglas H. Marshall 01/16/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

