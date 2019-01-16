Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xerox Corp    XRX

XEROX CORP (XRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xerox : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:39pm EST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. This amendment is being filed to include beneficial ownership information that was inadvertently omitted from the original filing.

  • 2. 2,333 units vest 25%, 25% and 50% on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, April 6, 2018. 24,957 units vest on July 1, 2019. 3,699 units vest on July 1, 2020.

  • 3. This award of stock options vests in three installments of 25%, 25% and 50% on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, April 6, 2018.

/s/ Douglas H. Marshall 01/16/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Xerox Corporation published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 23:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XEROX CORP
06:39pXEROX : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing
PU
01/15XEROX : Global Imaging Systems Rebranded as Xerox Business Solutions
BU
01/08XEROX : enhances printer security with free software upgrade for AltaLink Workpl..
AQ
01/08XEROX : Makes Security and Productivity Top Priorities with Enhancements to Alta..
BU
01/03XEROX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
2018XEROX CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018XEROX : Plans Live Webcast of 2019 Investor Day
AQ
2018XEROX : Plans Live Webcast of 2019 Investor Day
BU
2018XEROX : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
2018XEROX : 4th man pleads guilty in connection to multi-million dollar fraud agains..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 830 M
EBIT 2018 1 173 M
Net income 2018 514 M
Debt 2018 4 165 M
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 11,07
P/E ratio 2019 8,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 5 314 M
Chart XEROX CORP
Duration : Period :
Xerox Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,0 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Hoover Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX CORP12.85%5 314
CANON INC5.10%37 601
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP7.21%21 148
RICOH CO LTD2.39%7 449
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION6.96%5 967
KONICA MINOLTA INC6.71%4 785
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.