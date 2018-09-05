Xerox : CEO and CFO at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

This online archive offers presentations and remarks made to the public by Xerox executives at various company announcements, meetings, conferences and trade shows. The information contained in each presentation posted was factually accurate on the date it was delivered. While these speeches remain on the Company's website, the Company assumes no duty to update the information to reflect subsequent developments. Consequently, readers of these speeches should not rely upon the information as current or accurate after the dates the speeches were given.

Presentations may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to Xerox that are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Information concerning certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the company's most recent Form10-Q filed with the SEC.