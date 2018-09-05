Log in
XEROX CORP (XRX)
Xerox : CEO and CFO at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

09/05/2018 | 09:47am CEST
September 6, 2018 at 11:45 AM EDT
Xerox CEO and CFO at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

This online archive offers presentations and remarks made to the public by Xerox executives at various company announcements, meetings, conferences and trade shows. The information contained in each presentation posted was factually accurate on the date it was delivered. While these speeches remain on the Company's website, the Company assumes no duty to update the information to reflect subsequent developments. Consequently, readers of these speeches should not rely upon the information as current or accurate after the dates the speeches were given.

Presentations may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to Xerox that are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Information concerning certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the company's most recent Form10-Q filed with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Xerox Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:46:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 966 M
EBIT 2018 1 151 M
Net income 2018 536 M
Debt 2018 4 121 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 13,13
P/E ratio 2019 9,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 7 033 M
Technical analysis trends XEROX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,5 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Hoover Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX CORP-4.43%7 033
CANON INC-17.44%42 266
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.13%21 599
RICOH CO LTD9.73%7 806
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-30.58%6 726
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-21.80%5 269
