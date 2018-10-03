Xerox : Continues to ‘Walk the Talk’ in Sustainability Leadership

NORWALK, Conn. -

Xerox continues its commitment to environmental sustainability for its customers by achieving EPEAT global registration for its ConnectKey-enabled devices, the Xerox VersaLink® and Xerox AltaLink® series.

EPEAT, managed by U.S.-based Green Electronics Council, maintains an online registry of sustainable products to help buyers make technology decisions based on environmental factors. Products are graded on energy consumption as well as criteria addressing the entire product lifecycle, from design to production, energy use to recycling.

Xerox has achieved EPEAT certification in North America and is the first company to register printing devices in Europe. Xerox has registered devices in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

'Public and private sector purchasers rely on EPEAT as part of their sustainable procurement programs,' said Nancy Gillis, CEO, Green Electronics Council. 'By offering EPEAT registered imaging equipment, Xerox helps purchasers reduce costs and climate impacts through greater energy efficiency.'

Many Xerox products meet or exceed the minimum registration requirements for product environmental performance. Along with EPEAT, Xerox offers ENERGY STAR®, ECOLOGO® and Blue Angel certified office products and with its partnership with PrintReleaf , enables managed print services customers to offset their printing by planting trees in endangered geographies.

'With Xerox technology, IT decision makers don't have to sacrifice sustainability for productivity,' said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president, Global Offerings, Xerox. 'We have a history of developing technology with sustainability in mind.'

For more information on environment, health, safety and sustainability at Xerox, please visit www.xerox.com/en-us/about/ehs.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what's at the heart of sharing information - and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

About Green Electronics Council

The Green Electronics Council (GEC) is a mission driven non-profit that seeks to achieve a world in which only sustainable IT products are designed, manufactured, and purchased. GEC is the manager of EPEAT, the leading type 1 ecolabel for IT products used by public and private sector purchasers in over 43 countries. The EPEAT ecolabel provides purchasers access to over 4,000 sustainable IT products, more than any other IT ecolabel, in five IT product categories: computers/tablets, imaging equipment, televisions, mobile phones, and servers.

