Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xerox Corp    XRX

XEROX CORP (XRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Xerox : Continues to ‘Walk the Talk’ in Sustainability Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:18pm CEST
NORWALK, Conn. -

Xerox continues its commitment to environmental sustainability for its customers by achieving EPEAT global registration for its ConnectKey-enabled devices, the Xerox VersaLink® and Xerox AltaLink® series.

EPEAT, managed by U.S.-based Green Electronics Council, maintains an online registry of sustainable products to help buyers make technology decisions based on environmental factors. Products are graded on energy consumption as well as criteria addressing the entire product lifecycle, from design to production, energy use to recycling.

Xerox has achieved EPEAT certification in North America and is the first company to register printing devices in Europe. Xerox has registered devices in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

'Public and private sector purchasers rely on EPEAT as part of their sustainable procurement programs,' said Nancy Gillis, CEO, Green Electronics Council. 'By offering EPEAT registered imaging equipment, Xerox helps purchasers reduce costs and climate impacts through greater energy efficiency.'

Many Xerox products meet or exceed the minimum registration requirements for product environmental performance. Along with EPEAT, Xerox offers ENERGY STAR®, ECOLOGO® and Blue Angel certified office products and with its partnership with PrintReleaf, enables managed print services customers to offset their printing by planting trees in endangered geographies.

'With Xerox technology, IT decision makers don't have to sacrifice sustainability for productivity,' said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president, Global Offerings, Xerox. 'We have a history of developing technology with sustainability in mind.'

For more information on environment, health, safety and sustainability at Xerox, please visit www.xerox.com/en-us/about/ehs.

About Xerox
Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what's at the heart of sharing information - and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

About Green Electronics Council
The Green Electronics Council (GEC) is a mission driven non-profit that seeks to achieve a world in which only sustainable IT products are designed, manufactured, and purchased. GEC is the manager of EPEAT, the leading type 1 ecolabel for IT products used by public and private sector purchasers in over 43 countries. The EPEAT ecolabel provides purchasers access to over 4,000 sustainable IT products, more than any other IT ecolabel, in five IT product categories: computers/tablets, imaging equipment, televisions, mobile phones, and servers.

-XXX-

Disclaimer

Xerox Corporation published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XEROX CORP
05:02pXEROX : Names Louie Pastor Executive Vice President and General Counsel
BU
04:18pXEROX : Continues to ‘Walk the Talk’ in Sustainability Leadership
PU
01:08pXEROX : Mountain View Printing and Graphics Expects to Double Revenue with the H..
AQ
10/02XEROX : Leads Quocirca MPS Market for Ninth Time
AQ
10/02XEROX : New Xerox Combination Scanner Offers Affordable and Convenient Document ..
PU
10/02XEROX : Earns Leadership Position in Ninth Consecutive Quocirca Managed Print Se..
BU
10/01XEROX : Mountain View Printing & Graphics Expects to Double Revenue with the Hel..
PU
10/01JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : Decreases Position in Xerox Corp
AQ
10/01Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 37,923 Xerox Corp (XRX)
AQ
10/01XEROX : Shows New Ways Customers Can Connect Physical & Digital Worlds at PRINT ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Best And Worst-Performing Stocks In The S&P 500 Over The Last 20 Years And Ho.. 
09/24Why Is Xerox Stock Going Up? 
09/1450 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For September 
09/10Xerox appoints IBM vet as CCO 
09/03Tracking Carl Icahn's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 966 M
EBIT 2018 1 151 M
Net income 2018 536 M
Debt 2018 4 121 M
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 12,87
P/E ratio 2019 9,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 6 895 M
Chart XEROX CORP
Duration : Period :
Xerox Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,5 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Hoover Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX CORP-7.27%6 895
CANON INC-13.60%43 033
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP12.15%23 873
RICOH CO LTD18.32%8 203
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-26.76%6 874
KONICA MINOLTA INC10.75%5 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.