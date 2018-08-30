Xerox : Dealers Succeed with Xerox; Win Company’s Partners of the Year Awards

NORWALK, Conn. -

Xerox dealers with outstanding business performance were rewarded with the company's Document Technology Partners of the Year Awards. The awards recognize impressive growth rates noted in four distinct categories:

Highest Equipment Revenue Award : Edwards Business Systems, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Virginia Business Systems, Richmond, Virginia. The two brands operate as a single company with 11 locations offering managed print and IT services and a range of business products. Each brand has previously won a Partner of the Year Award, with Edwards Business Systems winning the 2015 Highest Growth Award, and Virginia Business Systems the 2014 Deal of the Year Award.

Highest Equipment Revenue Growth Award: Usherwood Technology, Syracuse, New York. The 42-year-old firm has 16 locations in five Northeastern states offering managed services for IT, print, documents and communications, as well as a range of business products. They are also a second-time award winner, having won 2016 Newcomer of the Year.

Highest Production Sales Award: Loffler, Minneapolis, Minnesota. This award recognizes Loffler's achievement in generating the most sales revenue from digital production presses among Xerox resellers. For 32 years Loffler has been providing award-winning business technology and managed services to clients in Minnesota and Wisconsin whose businesses are local, national and international in scope.

Newcomer of the Year Award:United Business Technologies, Gaithersburg, Maryland. This award recognizes the firm for its top performance in equipment sales, investment and operations among dealers who are new to the Xerox line. The 40-year-old company has three locations in Maryland and Virginia offering managed print, document management and a range of business products.

"Congratulations to our winners for their tremendous achievements in 2017 and for exemplifying what it means to be a great Xerox dealer," said Jim Morrissey, vice president, Document Technology Partners, U.S. Channels Unit, Xerox. "They all have strong reputations in their markets, they put their customers first, and they are extremely adept at turning Xerox product and service advantages into advantages for their customers."

The awards program will be refreshed next year with new categories for Total Sales Revenue, Managed Print Services Billing, ConnectKey® Applications Deployment and Development, and Xerox Brand Execution; the Production Equipment Sales category will be retained.

