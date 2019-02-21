Xerox : Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox common stock. The
dividend is payable on April 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on March
29, 2019.
The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on
the outstanding Xerox Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock.
The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on
March 15, 2019.
