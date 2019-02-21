Log in
Xerox : Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

02/21/2019 | 01:12pm EST

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox common stock. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019.

The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Xerox Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.

About Xerox

In the era of intelligent work, we’re not just thinking about the future, we’re making it. Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions—Powered by Xerox®—help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
