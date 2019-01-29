Xerox : Exceeds Cash Flow Guidance, Grows EPS and Announces 2019 Guidance that Includes Further EPS Expansion

Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) today announced its fourth-quarter and full year 2018
financial results.
“Our Q4 results reflect continued progress on our strategic initiatives
to optimize our operations, re-energize our innovation engine and
increase shareholder returns,” said Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John
Visentin. “We remain focused on removing complexity in the way we
work, organizing more effectively, and creating a better customer
experience, and we are seeing those efforts reflected in this quarter’s
results.
“We are well positioned as we enter 2019 to continue to build on all our
initiatives to deliver greater shareholder value. We look forward to
sharing the details around our strategy and three-year financial
expectations at our investor
day on February 5.”
Business highlights from the quarter included:
-
To drive revenue through expansion of our U.S. SMB business, we are
transitioning over 28,000 of our small- and mid-sized government,
healthcare, education and graphic communications accounts to Xerox
Business Solutions (formerly Global Imaging Systems). This will
provide these customers a high-touch, locally accessible model that
aligns to the route to market best suited to deliver an exceptional
experience for them.
-
Over the last two quarters, we have focused on creating a simpler,
more agile and effective organization through Project Own It, Xerox’s
enterprise-wide transformation program. During the fourth quarter, we
ramped up implementation of the program, which contributed to this
quarter’s operating margin expansion.
-
The company recently renewed a long-standing relationship with Office
Depot, supplying more than 8,000 devices across Office
Depot/OfficeMax’s retail stores and regional offsite production
facilities. The contract covers print technology in approximately
1,400 locations, making walk-up customer use more efficient, and
providing high-quality color output for promotional materials,
posters, invitations and other applications.
-
In a recent IDC
report, Xerox was identified as the clear leader among document
services providers, reflecting our broad portfolio of software and
services solutions which deliver unique and differentiated value to
our customers. Xerox's focus on security and digital transformation
were highlighted as setting us apart from competitors, as were our
industry-specific solutions expertise and global service delivery
model.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
-
Earnings Per Share from continuing operations:
-
GAAP EPS of $0.56 in the fourth quarter, an increase of $1.34
year-over-year, and $1.38 full year, an increase of $0.68
year-over-year. Prior year included a $400 million charge
associated with the enactment of U.S. tax reform.
-
Adjusted EPS of $1.14 in the fourth quarter, an increase of $0.11
year-over-year, and $3.46 full year, an increase of $0.01
year-over-year.
-
Total Revenue: $2.53 billion in the quarter, a decrease of 7.8
percent year-over-year or 6.1 percent in constant currency; $9.83
billion full year, a decrease of 4.2 percent year-over-year or 4.9
percent in constant currency.
-
Adjusted Operating Margin: 16.1 percent in the fourth quarter,
an increase of 180 basis points year-over-year; 12.9 percent full
year, an increase of 20 basis points year-over-year.
-
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash: $1.15 billion at
the end of the year.
-
Cash Flow:
-
Operating cash flow of $415 million in the fourth quarter, an
increase of $564 million year-over-year, or $83 million
year-over-year on an adjusted basis, and $1.14 billion full year,
an increase of $1.32 billion year-over-year, or $168 million
year-over-year on an adjusted basis.
-
Free cash flow of $398 million in the fourth quarter, an increase
of $101 million year-over-year, and $1.05 billion full year, an
increase of $183 million year-over-year.
-
Return to Shareholders: The company returned $969 million to
shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in 2018,
or 92 percent of its free cash flow, exceeding its commitment to
return at least 50 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.
2019 Guidance
The company expects continued progress on its strategic initiatives in
2019, as projected in its financial guidance:
-
Operating cash flow between $1.15 and $1.25 billion and free cash flow
between $1.0 and $1.1 billion.
-
Revenue decline of approximately 5% at constant currency.
-
Adjusted operating margin of 12.6 percent to 13.1 percent, an
expansion of between 100 and 150 basis points year-over-year. In 2019,
we are revising our definition of adjusted operating margin to exclude
equity income.
-
GAAP earnings between $2.60 and $2.70 per share.
-
Adjusted earnings between $3.70 and $3.80 per share.
Xerox plans to update investors on its strategy and longer-term
financial expectations during its investor day on February 5, 2019.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release refers to the following
non-GAAP financial measures for the fourth-quarter 2018, full-year 2018
and full-year 2019 guidance:
-
Adjusted EPS, which excludes restructuring and related costs
(including our share of Fuji Xerox restructuring), the amortization of
intangibles, non-service retirement-related costs, transaction and
related costs, net and other discrete adjustments including the
impacts from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (U.S. tax reform) and a
contract termination penalty.
-
Adjusted operating margin, which excludes the EPS adjustments noted
above as well as the remainder of other expenses, net and includes
equity income, as adjusted. In 2019 we plan on revising our definition
of Adjusted operating margin to exclude equity income - accordingly
the full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted operating margin is compared
to a revised full-year 2018 adjusted operating margin on the same
basis.
-
Constant currency revenue growth, which excludes the effects of
currency translation.
-
Free cash flow, which is cash flow from continuing operations less
capital expenditures.
-
A year-over-year change in fourth quarter and full year 2018 operating
cash flows and free cash flows, which adjust 2017 cash flows for
incremental voluntary pension contributions, deferred collections
related to the sales of receivables, the termination of certain
accounts receivable sale programs and the inclusion of changes in
restricted cash.
Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a
discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the
reported GAAP measure.
|
Xerox Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
(in millions, except per-share data)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
1,079
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,972
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,073
|
Services, maintenance and rentals
|
|
1,390
|
|
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,590
|
|
|
|
|
5,898
|
Financing
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
|
294
|
Total Revenues
|
|
2,533
|
|
|
|
|
2,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,830
|
|
|
|
|
10,265
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
657
|
|
|
|
|
710
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,412
|
|
|
|
|
2,487
|
Cost of services, maintenance and rentals
|
|
830
|
|
|
|
|
895
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
|
3,518
|
Cost of financing
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
|
|
424
|
Selling, administrative and general expenses
|
|
555
|
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,390
|
|
|
|
|
2,526
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
216
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Transaction and related costs, net
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Other expenses, net
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
|
329
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
|
2,394
|
|
|
|
|
2,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,232
|
|
|
|
|
9,695
|
Income before Income Taxes & Equity Income(1)
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
|
|
570
|
Income tax expense
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
|
481
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
(193
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Xerox
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(190
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts Attributable to Xerox:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(196
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
192
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Xerox
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(190
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.78
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
Total Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.76
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.78
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
Total Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.76
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
(1) Referred to as “Pre-Tax Income”
throughout the remainder of this document.
|
Xerox Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Loss) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
141
|
|
|
|
$
|
(187
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
|
|
$
|
207
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
12
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Xerox
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
(190
|
)
|
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Translation adjustments, net
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(242
|
)
|
|
|
483
|
Unrealized gains, net
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
1
|
Changes in defined benefit plans, net
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
106
|
Other Comprehensive Income, Net
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
590
|
Less: Other comprehensive income, net attributable to noncontrolling
interests
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
Other Comprehensive Income, Net Attributable to Xerox
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
|
797
|
Less: Comprehensive income, net attributable to noncontrolling
interests
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
13
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net Attributable to Xerox
|
|
$
|
283
|
|
|
|
$
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
544
|
|
|
|
$
|
784
|
Xerox Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(in millions, except share data in thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,084
|
|
|
$
|
1,293
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,276
|
|
|
1,357
|
|
Billed portion of finance receivables, net
|
|
105
|
|
|
112
|
|
Finance receivables, net
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
Inventories
|
|
818
|
|
|
915
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
194
|
|
|
236
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
4,695
|
|
|
5,230
|
|
Finance receivables due after one year, net
|
|
2,149
|
|
|
2,323
|
|
Equipment on operating leases, net
|
|
442
|
|
|
454
|
|
Land, buildings and equipment, net
|
|
499
|
|
|
629
|
|
Investments in affiliates, at equity
|
|
1,403
|
|
|
1,404
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
220
|
|
|
268
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
3,867
|
|
|
3,930
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
740
|
|
|
1,026
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
859
|
|
|
682
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
14,874
|
|
|
$
|
15,946
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
961
|
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,091
|
|
|
1,108
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits costs
|
|
349
|
|
|
444
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
850
|
|
|
907
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
3,251
|
|
|
2,741
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
4,269
|
|
|
5,235
|
|
Pension and other benefit liabilities
|
|
1,482
|
|
|
1,595
|
|
Post-retirement medical benefits
|
|
350
|
|
|
662
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
269
|
|
|
206
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
9,621
|
|
|
10,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Preferred Stock
|
|
214
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
232
|
|
|
255
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
3,321
|
|
|
3,893
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
5,072
|
|
|
4,856
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(3,565
|
)
|
|
(3,748
|
)
|
Xerox shareholders’ equity
|
|
5,005
|
|
|
5,256
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
34
|
|
|
37
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
5,039
|
|
|
5,293
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
14,874
|
|
|
$
|
15,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares of common stock issued
|
|
231,690
|
|
|
254,613
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(2,067
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
|
|
229,623
|
|
|
254,613
|
|
Xerox Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
141
|
|
|
$
|
(187
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
|
$
|
207
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
141
|
|
|
(193
|
)
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
204
|
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows
from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
128
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
527
|
|
Provisions
|
|
14
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
73
|
|
Net gain on sales of businesses and assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
Undistributed equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
13
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
52
|
|
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|
|
66
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
197
|
|
Payments for restructurings
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
(220
|
)
|
Defined benefit pension cost
|
|
86
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
194
|
|
Contributions to defined benefit pension plans
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
|
|
(144
|
)
|
|
(836
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and billed portion of
finance receivables
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(355
|
)
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
(529
|
)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
126
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
Increase in equipment on operating leases
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
|
|
(248
|
)
|
|
(217
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in finance receivables
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
162
|
|
Decrease (increase) in other current and long-term assets
|
|
12
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Decrease in accounts payable
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
(Decrease) increase in accrued compensation
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
(27
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in other current and long-term liabilities
|
|
40
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
Net change in income tax assets and liabilities
|
|
11
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
410
|
|
Net change in derivative assets and liabilities
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
75
|
|
Other operating, net
|
|
12
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing
operations
|
|
415
|
|
|
(149
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued
operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
415
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
|
(267
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of additions to land, buildings, equipment and software
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
(105
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of land, buildings and equipment
|
|
27
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
3
|
|
Proceeds from sale of businesses
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
Collections of deferred proceeds from sales of receivables
|
|
—
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
213
|
|
Collections on beneficial interest from sales of finance receivables
|
|
—
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
21
|
|
Other investing, net
|
|
1
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
100
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
11
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
165
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net payments on debt
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(486
|
)
|
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
(822
|
)
|
Dividends
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
|
(269
|
)
|
|
(291
|
)
|
Payments to acquire treasury stock, including fees
|
|
(416
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(700
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other financing, net
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
128
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(486
|
)
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,301
|
)
|
|
(985
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
53
|
|
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(551
|
)
|
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
(1,034
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
1,919
|
|
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
2,402
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
|
$
|
1,148
|
|
|
$
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,148
|
|
|
$
|
1,368
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Total Revenue
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%
Change
|
|
CC % Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Equipment sales
|
|
$
|
629
|
|
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
(9.5)%
|
|
(7.7)%
|
|
25%
|
|
25%
|
Post sale revenue
|
|
1,904
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
(7.2)%
|
|
(5.5)%
|
|
75%
|
|
75%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
2,533
|
|
|
$
|
2,747
|
|
|
(7.8)%
|
|
(6.1)%
|
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
1,079
|
|
|
$
|
1,146
|
|
|
(5.8)%
|
|
(4.1)%
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Supplies, paper and other sales
|
|
(450
|
)
|
|
(464
|
)
|
|
(3.0)%
|
|
(1.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Equipment-related training(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment Sales
|
|
$
|
629
|
|
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
(9.5)%
|
|
(7.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services, maintenance and rentals
|
|
$
|
1,390
|
|
|
$
|
1,530
|
|
|
(9.2)%
|
|
(7.5)%
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Supplies, paper and other sales
|
|
450
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
(3.0)%
|
|
(1.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Financing
|
|
64
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
(9.9)%
|
|
(8.5)%
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Equipment-related training(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
Post Sale Revenue
|
|
$
|
1,904
|
|
|
$
|
2,052
|
|
|
(7.2)%
|
|
(5.5)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
1,517
|
|
|
$
|
1,601
|
|
|
(5.2)%
|
|
(4.9)%
|
|
60%
|
|
58%
|
International
|
|
929
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
(7.2)%
|
|
(3.2)%
|
|
37%
|
|
37%
|
Other
|
|
87
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
(40.0)%
|
|
(40.0)%
|
|
3%
|
|
5%
|
Total Revenue(2)
|
|
$
|
2,533
|
|
|
$
|
2,747
|
|
|
(7.8)%
|
|
(6.1)%
|
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Memo:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managed Document Services(3)
|
|
$
|
876
|
|
|
$
|
913
|
|
|
(4.1)%
|
|
(1.7)%
|
|
35%
|
|
33%
____________________________
CC - Constant Currency (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section).
(1)In 2018, upon adoption of ASU 2014-09
Revenue Recognition, revenue from training related to equipment
installation is now included in Equipment Sales. In prior periods, this
revenue was reported within Services, maintenance and rentals.
(2)Refer to Appendix II for our Geographic
Sales Channels and Product/Offering Definitions.
(3)Excluding equipment revenue, Managed
Document Services (MDS) was $745 million and $768 million in fourth
quarter 2018 and 2017, respectively, representing a decrease of 3.0%
including a 2.1-percentage point unfavorable impact from currency.
Fourth quarter 2018 total revenue decreased 7.8% as compared to fourth
quarter 2017, including a 1.7-percentage point unfavorable impact from
currency, and a combined 1.7-percentage point unfavorable impact from
lower OEM sales and prior year revenues from a licensing agreement.
Fourth quarter 2018 total revenue reflected the following:
-
Post sale revenue primarily reflects contracted services,
equipment maintenance, supplies and financing. These revenues are
associated not only with the population of devices in the field, which
is affected by installs and removals, but also by the page volumes
generated from the usage of such devices, and the revenue per printed
page. Post sale revenue decreased 7.2% as compared to fourth quarter
2017, with a 1.7-percentage point unfavorable impact from currency and
a 0.9-percentage point unfavorable impact from lower licensing
revenues associated with a prior year agreement.
-
Services, maintenance and rentals revenue includes rental
and maintenance revenue (including bundled supplies) as well as
the post sale component of the document services revenue from our
Managed Document Services (MDS) offerings, and revenues from our
Communication and Marketing Solutions (CMS). These revenues
decreased 9.2% with a 1.7-percentage point unfavorable impact from
currency. The decline at constant currency1 reflected
the continuing trends of lower page volumes (including a higher
mix of lower usage products), an ongoing competitive price
environment, and a lower population of devices, which are
partially associated with continued lower signings and lower
installs in prior periods. This decline also reflected $20 million
of lower revenues associated with a prior year licensing
agreement, and was partially mitigated by higher revenues from our
partner print services offering.
-
Supplies, paper and other sales includes unbundled supplies
and other sales. These revenues decreased 3.0% as compared to
fourth quarter 2017, including a 1.7-percentage point unfavorable
impact from currency. The decline at constant currency1
included a 1.3-percentage point unfavorable impact from lower OEM
sales, as well as the impact of lower supplies revenues in North
America and Europe, partially offset by higher supplies and paper
sales in developing markets and higher IT network integration
solutions sales from our Xerox Business Solutions (XBS) business,
formerly known as Global Imaging Systems.
-
Financing revenue is generated from financed equipment sale
transactions. The 9.9% decline in these revenues reflected a
continued decline in finance receivables balance due to lower
equipment sales in prior periods and included a 1.4-percentage
point unfavorable impact from currency.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Equipment Sales
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
CC % Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Entry(1)
|
|
$
|
66
|
|
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
|
|
(2.9)%
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
10%
|
Mid-range
|
|
418
|
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
|
(2.3)%
|
|
|
(1.2)%
|
|
|
66%
|
|
|
61%
|
High-end
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
(16.9)%
|
|
|
(14.7)%
|
|
|
22%
|
|
|
24%
|
Other(1)
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
(78.8)%
|
|
|
(78.8)%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
5%
|
Equipment Sales(2)
|
|
$
|
629
|
|
|
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
|
(9.5)%
|
|
|
(7.7)%
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
100%
____________________________
CC - Constant Currency (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section).
(1)In 2018 revenues from our OEM business are
included in Other, which had historically been reported within Entry.
This reclassification was made to provide better transparency to our
business results. Prior year amounts have been adjusted to conform to
this change.
(2)In 2018, upon adoption of ASU 2014-09
Revenue Recognition, revenue from training related to equipment
installation is now included in Equipment Sales (previously included in
Post Sale Revenue). Prior year amounts have been adjusted to conform to
this change.
-
Equipment sales revenue decreased 9.5% as compared to fourth
quarter 2017, with a 1.8-percentage point unfavorable impact from
currency and was impacted by price declines of approximately 5% (which
were in-line with our historic declines), and included a
3.0-percentage point unfavorable impact from lower OEM equipment
sales. The decline at constant currency1 was partially
affected by higher sales in the prior year following the completion of
the ConnectKey launch, and reflected the following:
-
Entry - The modest increasereflected higher
installs of our ConnectKey devices in our European and U.S.
indirect channels.
-
Mid-range - The decrease primarily reflected lower sales
through our Enterprise channel in the U.S. (impacted by lower
signings in prior periods), partially offset by higher revenues
from our XBS business and indirect channels in the U.S. as well as
Europe.
-
High-end - The decrease was driven by lower sales of
our iGen and Versant systems along with lower revenues from
black-and-white systems, reflecting market decline trends. These
declines were only partially mitigated by demand for our Iridesse
production press and higher sales of our recently upgraded
cut-sheet inkjet production systems.
Total Installs
Installs reflect
new placement of devices only. Revenue associated with equipment
installations (discussed below) may be reflected up-front in Equipment
sales or over time either through rental income or as part of our
Managed Document Services revenues (which are both reported within our
post sale revenues), depending on the terms and conditions of our
agreements with customers. Install activity includes Managed Document
Services and Xerox-branded products shipped to our XBS business. Detail
by product group (see Appendix II) is shown below:
Entry2
-
11% increase in color multifunction devices, reflecting higher
installs of ConnectKey devices through our indirect channels in the
U.S. and Europe.
-
9% increase in black-and-white multifunction devices, driven largely
by higher activity from low-end devices in developing markets as well
as higher installs of ConnectKey devices through our indirect channels
in the U.S. and Europe.
Mid-Range3
-
3% increase in mid-range color installs reflecting higher installs of
ConnectKey devices through our indirect channels in the U.S. and
Europe.
-
1% increase in mid-range black-and-white, reflecting demand for
ConnectKey products primarily from our Europe and U.S. indirect
channels.
High-End3
-
12% decrease in high-end color installs, as demand for our new
Iridesse production press was offset by lower installs of iGen and
lower-end production systems including Versant systems.
-
34% decrease in high-end black-and-white systems reflecting market
trends and our customers' technology refresh cycles in the U.S.
Signings
Signings are defined
as estimated future revenues from contracts signed during the period,
including renewals of existing contracts. Renewal rate is defined as the
annual recurring revenue (ARR) on contracts that are renewed during the
period as a percentage of ARR on all contracts for which a renewal
decision was made during the period. Our reported signings primarily
represent those from our Enterprise deals, as we do not currently
include signings from our growing partner print services offerings or
those from our XBS business. Total Contract Value (TCV) is the estimated
total contractual revenue related to signed contracts. Signings
expressed in TCV were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
CC % Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
CC % Change
|
Signings
|
|
$
|
747
|
|
|
|
$
|
953
|
|
|
|
(21.6)%
|
|
(22.6)%
|
|
|
$
|
2,366
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,714
|
|
|
|
(12.8)%
|
|
(13.9)%
____________________________
CC - Constant Currency (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section).
Fourth quarter 2018 signings decreased 21.6% from fourth quarter 2017,
including a 1.0-percentage point favorable impact from currency,
reflecting lower new business and renewals. On a trailing twelve month
(TTM) basis, signings decreased 12.8% from the comparable prior year
period, with a 1.1-percentage point favorable impact from currency. We
continue to see ongoing competitive pressure in the market as well as
longer decision cycles, however the decline in the fourth quarter 2018
was also impacted as follows:
New business TCV decreased 24.9% from fourth quarter 2017, reflecting
declines both in Europe and the U.S. and included a 1.0-percentage point
favorable impact from currency. The decline at constant currency1 also
reflected the unfavorable impact of a lower mix of Enterprise deals as
signings from our growing partner print services offerings and those
from our XBS business are not included, as defined above. On a TTM
basis, new business decreased 6.0% at constant currency.1
The renewal signings decline was driven by less renewal opportunity, as
the renewal rate of 85% for the fourth quarter 2018 was within our
target range of 85% to 90% and reflected an improvement over recent
quarters. The fewer renewal opportunities reflected both the inherent
volatility in the timing of signings as well as recently instituted
enhanced discipline to ensure that we are not diminishing our return on
investment by renewing too early. Our contract renewal rate for the full
year 2018 was 82%, compared to our full year 2017 renewal rate of 84%.
____________________________
(1)See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
section for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measure.
(2)Entry installations exclude OEM sales;
including OEM sales, Entry color multifunction devices decreased 22%,
while Entry black-and-white multifunction devices decreased 8%.
(3)Mid-range and High-end color installations
exclude Fuji Xerox digital front-end sales; including Fuji Xerox digital
front-end sales, Mid-range color devices increased 3%, and High-end
color systems decreased 13%.
Costs, Expenses and Other Income
Summary of Key Financial Ratios
The following is a summary of key financial ratios used to assess our
performance:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
B/(W)
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$
|
1,014
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,108
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(94
|
)
|
RD&E
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
SAG
|
|
555
|
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment Gross Margin
|
|
33.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
5.3 pts.
|
Post sale Gross Margin
|
|
42.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
44.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
(2.3) pts.
|
Total Gross Margin
|
|
40.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
40.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.3) pts.
|
RD&E as a % of Revenue
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.2 pts.
|
SAG as a % of Revenue
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.3 pts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income
|
|
$
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
226
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(87
|
)
|
Pre-tax Income Margin
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
(2.7) pts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted(1) Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
409
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
392
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17
|
|
Adjusted(1) Operating Margin
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.8 pts.
____________________________
(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section
for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measure.
Pre-tax Income Margin
Fourth
quarter 2018 pre-tax income margin of 5.5% decreased 2.7-percentage
points as compared to fourth quarter 2017. The decrease was primarily
driven by lower revenue and higher restructuring and related costs as
well as a $43 million charge related to the termination of an IT
services arrangement (see Other Expenses, Net section for further
details), partially offset by lower operating expenses that reflected
primarily the net benefit from our business transformation actions.
Adjusted1
Operating Margin
Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted1 operating
margin of 16.1% increased 1.8-percentage points as compared to fourth
quarter 2017 (including a modest 0.1-percentage point favorable impact
from transaction currency) primarily reflecting the impact of higher
equity income and SAG savings and cost productivity, associated with our
business transformation actions and lower compensation expense, which
more than offset the pace of revenue decline. The prior year also
included the benefit of approximately 1.0-percentage point related to
higher licensing revenues in the prior year associated with a licensing
agreement and a change in estimate related to consumables usage by
customers.
Gross Margin
Fourth quarter
2018 gross margin of 40.0% decreased by 0.3-percentage points compared
to fourth quarter 2017, reflecting higher equipment margin partially
offset by lower post sale margin.
Fourth quarter 2018 equipment gross margin of 33.1% increased by
5.3-percentage points as compared to fourth quarter 2017, reflecting the
mix benefit from lower OEM sales (which carry a negative upfront margin)
as well as savings from cost productivity initiatives.
Fourth quarter 2018 post sale gross margin of 42.3% decreased by
2.3-percentage points as compared to fourth quarter 2017 reflecting
lower revenues and an unfavorable mix of lower maintenance revenues,
partially offset by productivity and restructuring savings. The decrease
also included a combined 1.2-percentage point unfavorable impact from
higher revenues in the prior year associated with a licensing agreement
and the prior year benefit from a change in estimate related to
consumables usage by customers.
Research, Development and Engineering Expenses
(RD&E)
Fourth quarter 2018 RD&E as a percentage of
revenue of 3.7% was 0.2-percentage points lower as compared to fourth
quarter 2017.
RD&E of $94 million decreased $12 million as compared to fourth quarter
2017 and reflected restructuring and cost productivity savings,
partially offset by modest investments in innovation in complementary
market areas.
Selling, Administrative and General Expenses
(SAG)
SAG as a percentage of revenue of 21.9% decreased
by 1.3-percentage points as compared to fourth quarter 2017, reflecting
primarily the benefit from productivity and restructuring associated
with our business transformation actions.
SAG of $555 million was $81 million lower than fourth quarter 2017,
including an approximate $10 million favorable impact from currency. The
reduction primarily reflected productivity and restructuring savings
associated with our business transformation actions along with lower
annual performance incentive compensation expense, which were partially
offset by $10 million of charges related to the cancellation of certain
IT projects as we continue to evaluate the returns on our IT
investments. Bad debt expense of $1 million was $2 million lower than
fourth quarter 2017 and on a trailing twelve month basis (TTM) remained
at less than one percent of receivables.
Restructuring and Related Costs
Restructuring
and related costs of $67 million for the fourth quarter 2018 included
net restructuring and asset impairment charges of $66 million and $1
million of additional costs primarily related to professional support
services associated with the business transformation initiatives.
Fourth quarter 2018 net restructuring and asset impairment charges of
$66 million included $72 million of severance costs related to headcount
of approximately 850 employees worldwide and $1 million of lease
cancellation costs. The actions were predominantly in our International
Operations, which resulted in higher average restructuring cost per
employee as compared to the prior year and prior quarter. These costs
were partially offset by $7 million of net reversals for changes in
estimated reserves from prior period initiatives. Fourth quarter 2018
actions impacted several functional areas, with approximately 15%
focused on gross margin improvements, approximately 80% focused on SAG
reductions, and the remainder focused on RD&E optimization.
Restructuring and related costs of $24 million for the fourth quarter
2017 included net restructuring and asset impairment charges of $23
million and $1 million of additional costs primarily related to
professional support services associated with the implementation of the
Strategic Transformation program.
Fourth quarter 2017 net restructuring and asset impairment charges of
$23 million included $25 million of severance costs related to headcount
reductions of approximately 500 employees worldwide, $1 million of lease
cancellation charges and $7 million of asset impairment losses related
to the closure of a manufacturing site in Latin America. Fourth quarter
2017 actions impacted several functional areas, with approximately 35%
focused on gross margin improvements and approximately 60% on SAG
reductions, with the remainder focused on RD&E optimization. These costs
were partially offset by $10 million of net reversals for changes in
estimated reserves from prior period initiatives.
The restructuring reserve balance as of December 31, 2018 for all
programs was $95 million, of which $93 million is expected to be spent
over the next twelve months.
Transaction and Related Costs, Net
During
the fourth quarter 2018, we recorded Transaction and related costs, net
of $5 million, primarily for related legal and audit services.
We continue to pursue additional recoveries from insurance carriers and
other parties for costs and expenses related to the terminated
Transaction and related shareholder litigation and therefore additional
recoveries and adjustments may be recorded in future periods, when
finalized.
Amortization of Intangible Assets
Fourth
quarter 2018 Amortization of intangible assets of $12 million was flat
compared to fourth quarter 2017.
Worldwide Employment
Worldwide
employment was approximately 32,400 as of December 31, 2018 and
decreased by approximately 2,900 from December 31, 2017, largely driven
by our business transformation. Approximately half of the reduction was
associated with restructuring actions, while the remaining resulted from
net attrition (attrition net of gross hires), of which a large portion
is not expected to be backfilled.
Other Expenses, Net
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Non-financing interest expense
|
|
$
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
Non-service retirement-related costs
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Gains on sales of businesses and assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Currency losses, net
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on sales of accounts receivable
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Contract termination costs - IT services
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
All other expenses, net
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Other expenses, net
|
|
$
|
142
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
Non-financing interest expense
Fourth
quarter 2018 non-financing interest expense of $28 million was $2
million lower than fourth quarter 2017. When combined with financing
interest expense (Cost of financing), total interest expense decreased
by $4 million from fourth quarter 2017 due primarily to a lower debt
balance.
Non-service retirement-related costs
Fourth
quarter 2018 non-service retirement-related costs were $8 million higher
than fourth quarter 2017, primarily driven by higher losses from pension
settlements in the U.S. partially offset by the favorable impact of
higher pension contributions and asset returns in the prior year, as
well as the favorable impact of an amendment to our U.S. Retiree Health
Plan.
Contract termination costs
In
the fourth quarter 2018 we recorded a $43 million penalty associated
with a minimum purchase commitment that will not be fulfilled due to the
termination of an IT services arrangement. The minimum purchase
commitment had originally been entered into in connection with the sale
of the Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) business in 2015.
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
During
the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded a $7 million loss associated
with the repayment of $475 million in Senior Notes.
Income Taxes
Fourth quarter 2018 effective tax rate was 26.6% and includes a
reduction of $6 million related to a change in the provisional estimated
impact from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") as discussed
below. On an adjusted1 basis, fourth quarter 2018 effective
tax rate was 27.9%. This rate was higher than the U.S. statutory tax
rate of 21% primarily due to the geographical mix of profits. The
adjusted1 effective tax rate excludes the tax impacts
associated with the following charges: Restructuring and related costs,
Amortization of intangible assets, Transaction and related costs, net,
non-service retirement-related costs as well as other discrete, unusual
or infrequent items as described in our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
section, which include the impact of the Tax Act discussed below.
Fourth quarter 2017 effective tax rate was 196.5%. This rate included
our estimated impact of the 2017 Tax Act. On an adjusted1 basis,
fourth quarter 2017 effective tax rate was 26.1%. This rate was lower
than the U.S. statutory tax rate of 35% primarily due to foreign tax
credits. The adjusted1 effective tax rate excludes the tax
impacts associated with the following charges: Restructuring and related
costs, Amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related
costs and other discrete items including the impact of the Tax Act.
Our effective tax rate is based on nonrecurring events as well as
recurring factors, including the taxation of foreign income. In
addition, our effective tax rate will change based on discrete or other
nonrecurring events that may not be predictable.
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”)
On
December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”) was
enacted. The Tax Act significantly revises the U.S. corporate income tax
system by, among other things, lowering the U.S. statutory corporate
income tax rate from 35% to 21% and implementing a territorial tax
system that includes a one-time transition tax on deemed repatriated
earnings of foreign subsidiaries.
During the fourth quarter 2017, we recorded an estimated non-cash charge
of $400 million reflecting our provisional estimated impact associated
with the provisions of the Tax Act based on currently available
information. Our estimated charge incorporated assumptions based on our
current interpretation of the Tax Act as well as information available
at that time and was subject to change, possibly materially, as we
completed our analysis and received additional clarification and
implementation guidance. During 2018, we adjusted our provisional
estimate by an additional charge of $89 million ($6 million reduction in
the fourth quarter 2018), reflecting certain positions taken on our
filed 2017 income tax return as well as consideration of additional
guidance from the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The
adjustments include changes to the determination of the one-time deemed
repatriation tax as well as additional re-measurement of our U.S.
deferred tax assets and liabilities to the lower enacted statutory tax
rate. The total charge of $489 million related to the Tax Act may change
in the future based on new guidance being issued or changes in our
expected filing positions.
Effective January 1, 2018, we became subject to various provisions of
the Tax Act including computations related to Global Intangible Low
Taxed Income ("GILTI"), Foreign Derived Intangible Income ("FDII"), Base
Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax ("BEAT"), and IRC Section 163(j) interest
limitation (Interest Limitation). Accordingly, our 2018 effective tax
rate includes the impact for these items, which was approximately $15
million on a full year basis. The estimates for these additional
provisions of the Tax Act were made based on our current interpretation
of the Tax Act as well as currently available information and may
change, as we receive additional clarification and implementation
guidance.
Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates primarily reflects our
25% share of Fuji Xerox net income. Fourth quarter 2018 equity income of
$39 million increased $14 million compared to fourth quarter 2017,
primarily reflecting savings from restructuring partially offset by $4
million of higher year-over-year charges related to our share of Fuji
Xerox after-tax restructuring.
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
Fourth quarter 2018 net income from continuing operations attributable
to Xerox was $137 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. On an adjusted1
basis, net income from continuing operations attributable to Xerox was
$280 million, or $1.14 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2018
adjustments to net income include Restructuring and related costs,
Amortization of intangible assets, Transaction and related costs, net as
well as non-service retirement-related costs and other discrete, unusual
or infrequent items as described in our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
section.
Fourth quarter 2017 net loss from continuing operations attributable to
Xerox was $196 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, which included an
estimated non-cash charge of $400 million or $1.55 per diluted share
impact for the provisions associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See
the "Income Taxes" section for further explanation. On an adjusted1
basis, net income from continuing operations attributable to Xerox was
$272 million, or $1.03 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2017
adjustments to net income include Restructuring and related costs,
Amortization of intangible assets, Transaction and related costs, net as
well as non-service retirement-related costs and other discrete, unusual
or infrequent items as described in our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
section.
See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the calculation of
adjusted EPS. The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share
are included as Appendix I.
Capital Resources and Liquidity
The following summarizes our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing
operations
|
|
$
|
415
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(149
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
564
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
415
|
|
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
(135
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(486
|
)
|
|
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
|
(551
|
)
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
|
|
1,919
|
|
|
|
|
(701
|
)
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
|
$
|
1,148
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(220
|
)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net
cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $415
million in fourth quarter 2018. The $564 million increase in operating
cash from fourth quarter 2017 was primarily due to the following:
-
$348 million increase from accounts receivable primarily due to the
termination of all accounts receivable sales arrangements in North
America and all but one arrangement in Europe during the fourth
quarter 2017 and the prior year reclassification of $56 million of
collections of deferred proceeds from the sales of accounts
receivables to investing.
-
$86 million increase from lower pension contributions.
-
$57 million increase due to the prior year payment of restricted cash
balances in connection with the termination of our accounts receivable
sales arrangements.
-
$38 million increase from accounts payable primarily due to the
year-over-year timing of supplier and vendor payments.
-
$36 million increase primarily related to the prior year settlements
of foreign currency derivative contracts associated with intercompany
borrowings.
-
$32 million increase from finance receivables primarily related to a
higher level of run-off.
-
$15 million increase from lower restructuring payments.
-
$43 million decrease due to dividends received in the prior year from
equity investments other than Fuji Xerox representing the accumulation
of earnings over multiple years.
-
$28 million decrease from higher net tax payments.
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Net
cash provided by investing activities was $11 million in fourth quarter
2018. The $135 million decrease in cash from fourth quarter 2017 was
primarily due to the following:
-
$127 million decrease due to the prior year receipt of the final
payment of the performance-based instrument associated with our 1997
sale of The Resolution Group (TRG).
-
$56 million decrease is primarily a result of the termination of
certain accounts receivable sales arrangements in fourth quarter 2017.
-
$26 million increase due to the sale of surplus buildings in Ireland
in fourth quarter 2018.
-
$18 million increase from lower capital expenditures.
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net
cash used in financing activities was $486 million in fourth quarter
2018. The $69 million decrease in the use of cash from fourth quarter
2017 was primarily due to the following:
-
$485 million decrease from net debt activity. Fourth quarter 2017
reflects payments of $488 million on Senior Notes, which includes a
prepayment premium of $13 million compared to no debt activity in the
current year.
-
$416 million increase due to the resumption of share repurchases in
2018.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Restricted cash primarily relates to escrow cash deposits made in Brazil
associated with tax litigation. Various litigation matters in Brazil
require us to make cash deposits to escrow as a condition of continuing
the litigation. Restricted cash amounts are classified in our Condensed
Consolidated Balance Sheets based on when the cash will be contractually
or judicially released.
|
(in millions)
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,084
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,293
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
Litigation deposits in Brazil
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
72
|
Other restricted cash
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
Total Restricted cash
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
75
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
1,148
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,368
Restricted cash was reported in the Condensed Consolidated Balance
Sheets as follows:
|
(in millions)
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Other current assets
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
74
|
Total Restricted cash
|
|
$
|
64
|
|
|
|
$
|
75
Debt and Customer Financing Activities
The following summarizes our debt:
|
(in millions)
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Principal debt balance(1)
|
|
$
|
5,281
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,579
|
|
Net unamortized discount
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
Fair value adjustments(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
- terminated swaps
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
- current swaps
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total Debt
|
|
$
|
5,230
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,517
|
|
(1)Includes Notes Payable of $6 million
as of December 31, 2017. There were no Notes Payable as of
December 31, 2018.
(2)Fair value adjustments include the
following: (i) fair value adjustments to debt associated with
terminated interest rate swaps,
which are being amortized to interest expense over the
remaining term of the related notes; and (ii) changes in fair
value of hedged
debt obligations attributable to movements in benchmark
interest rates. Hedge accounting requires hedged debt instruments
to be
reported inclusive of any fair value adjustment.
Credit Rating Downgrade
In 2018, Xerox’s credit ratings were downgraded by Moody’s Investors
Service (“Moody’s”), Standard and Poors (“S&P”) and FitchRatings one
notch, from Baa3, BBB- and BBB- to Ba1, BB+ and BB+,
respectively. Although the downgrades resulted in Xerox’s credit rating
falling below investment grade, our liquidity remains strong, with over
$1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, an undrawn Credit Facility of
$1.8 billion and 2018 operating cash flow of $1.1 billion.
The impact of the downgrades on Xerox’s debt agreements include the
following:
-
The annual facility fee under the Company’s $1.8 billion Credit
Facility increased from 0.200% to 0.250% on the total facility amount
and the spread to LIBOR for borrowings under the Credit Facility will
increase from 1.175% to 1.375%. The Company currently has no
outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility and none at December
31, 2018.
-
The Company’s $1.0 billion Senior Notes due 2023 include a provision
that requires an increase in the coupon rate for rating downgrades by
Moody’s and/or S&P. Accordingly, the coupon rate of 3.625% will
increase by 0.50% to 4.125% effective March 15, 2019.
The above impacts are expected to result in an increase in 2019 total
interest expense of approximately $5 million.
Finance Assets and Related Debt
The following represents our total finance assets, net associated with
our lease and finance operations:
|
(in millions)
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Total finance receivables, net(1)
|
|
$
|
3,472
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,752
|
Equipment on operating leases, net
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
454
|
Total Finance Assets, net(2)
|
|
$
|
3,914
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,206
____________________________
(1)Includes (i) Billed portion of finance
receivables, net, (ii) Finance receivables, net and (iii) Finance
receivables due after one year, net as included in our Condensed
Consolidated Balance Sheets.
(2)The change from December 31, 2017 includes
a decrease of $94 million due to currency.
Our lease contracts permit customers to pay for equipment over time
rather than at the date of installation; therefore, we maintain a
certain level of debt (that we refer to as financing debt) to support
our investment in these lease contracts, which are reflected in total
finance assets, net. For this financing aspect of our business, we
maintain an assumed 7:1 leverage ratio of debt to equity as compared to
our finance assets.
Based on this leverage, the following represents the breakdown of total
debt between financing debt and core debt:
|
(in millions)
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Finance receivables debt(1)
|
|
$
|
3,038
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,283
|
Equipment on operating leases debt
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
|
397
|
Financing debt
|
|
3,425
|
|
|
|
|
3,680
|
Core debt
|
|
1,805
|
|
|
|
|
1,837
|
Total Debt
|
|
$
|
5,230
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,517
____________________________
(1)Finance receivables debt is the basis for
our calculation of "Cost of financing" expense in the Condensed
Consolidated Statements of Income.
Sales of Accounts Receivable
Accounts
receivable sales arrangements may be utilized in the normal course of
business as part of our cash and liquidity management. Accounts
receivable sold are generally short-term trade receivables with payment
due dates of less than 60 days. During the fourth quarter 2017, we
terminated all accounts receivable sales arrangements in North America
and all but one arrangement in Europe, which resulted in a one-time
reduction in our operating cash flows. The remaining accounts receivable
sales facility in Europe enables us to sell receivables associated with
our distributor network on an ongoing basis without recourse. Under this
remaining arrangement, we sell our entire interest in the related
accounts receivable for cash and no portion of the payment is held back
or deferred by the purchaser.
Accounts receivable sales activities were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Accounts receivable sales(1)
|
|
$
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
135
|
|
Loss on sales of accounts receivable
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Estimated increase (decrease) to operating cash flows(2),(3)
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
(262
|
)
____________________________
(1)Customers may also enter into
structured-payable arrangements that require us to sell our receivables
from that customer to a third-party financial institution, which then
makes payments to us to settle the customer's receivable. In these
instances, we ensure the sale of the receivables are bankruptcy remote
and the payment made to us is without recourse. The activity associated
with these arrangements is not reflected in this disclosure as payments
under these arrangements have not been material and these are customer
directed arrangements.
(2)Represents the difference between current
and prior period accounts receivable sales adjusted for the effects of
the deferred proceeds, collections prior to the end of the quarter and
currency.
(3)Year 2017 reflects a decrease associated
with the termination of certain accounts receivable sales programs in
the fourth quarter of 2017.
Fuji Xerox Transaction Termination
On January 31, 2018, Xerox entered into agreements ("Transaction
Agreements") with FUJIFILM Holding Corporation ("Fujifilm") and Fuji
Xerox Co., Ltd. ("Fuji Xerox") for the combination of Xerox and Fuji
Xerox. Under the terms of the Transaction Agreements, Fuji Xerox would
have become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xerox, Xerox shareholders would
have received a $2.5 billion special cash dividend and Xerox would have
become owned 49.9% by Xerox's shareholders as of the closing date for
the transaction and 50.1% by Fujifilm.
On May 13, 2018, Xerox determined that it was in the best interest of
the Company and its shareholders to terminate the Transaction Agreements
in accordance with their terms due to, among other things, the failure
by Fujifilm to deliver the audited financial statements of Fuji Xerox by
April 15, 2018 and the material deviations reflected in the audited
financial statements of Fuji Xerox, when delivered. The Company's
termination of the Transaction Agreements is the subject of pending
litigation.
The Company continues to maintain existing commercial relationships with
Fuji Xerox and Fujifilm, including, as part of the following agreements:
(i) the Joint Enterprise Contract, between the Company and Fujifilm,
dated March 30, 2001, (ii) the Technology Agreement, dated April 1,
2006, by and between the Company and Fuji Xerox and (iii) the Master
Program Agreement made and entered into as of September 9, 2013 by and
between the Company and Fuji Xerox. On June 25, 2018, the Company
disclosed to Fujifilm that it does not currently plan to renew the
Technology Agreement when it expires in 2021. In addition, the Company
indicated that, upon expiration, it may sell products directly into the
Asia-Pacific market with sole and exclusive use of the Xerox brand name.
Xerox's goals include sourcing products, parts and supplies from the
most competitive suppliers to support the needs of its customers.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release, and other written or oral statements made from time to
time by management contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words
“anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”,
“should” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect
management’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are
subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ
materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: our ability to
address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines,
reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow
our business; changes in economic and political conditions, trade
protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United
States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; changes in
foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to successfully develop new
products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our
intellectual property rights; the risk that multi-year contracts with
governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the
contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative
sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of
such contracts and applicable law; the risk that partners,
subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely,
quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and
effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations;
our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and
to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings
from restructuring actions; the risk that individually identifiable
information of customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently
disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems;
reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing
of products and provision of services; our ability to manage changes in
the printing environment and expand equipment placements; interest
rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; funding
requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health
benefit plans; the risk that our operations and products may not comply
with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly
environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the
outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a
party; any potential termination or restructuring of our relationship
with FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ("Fujifilm"); and other factors that
are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section, the “Legal Proceedings”
section, the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” section and other sections of our
2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as our Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Xerox
assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements as a
result of new information or future events or developments, except as
required by law.
Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. (“Fuji Xerox”) is a joint venture between Xerox and
Fujifilm in which Xerox holds a noncontrolling 25% equity interest and
Fujifilm holds the remaining equity interest. Given our status as a
minority investor, we have limited contractual and other rights to
information with respect to Fuji Xerox matters. In April 2017, Fujifilm
formed an independent investigation committee (the “IIC”) to primarily
conduct a review of the appropriateness of the accounting practices at
Fuji Xerox’s New Zealand subsidiary and at other subsidiaries. The IIC
completed its review during the second quarter 2017 and identified
aggregate adjustments to Fuji Xerox’s financial statements of
approximately JPY 40 billion (approximately $360 million) primarily
related to misstatements at Fuji Xerox’s New Zealand and Australian
subsidiaries. We determined that our share of the total adjustments
identified as part of the investigation was approximately $90 million
and impacted our fiscal years 2009 through 2017. We revised our
previously issued annual and interim consolidated financial statements
for 2014, 2015 and 2016 and the first quarter of 2017. However, Fujifilm
and Fuji Xerox continue to review Fujifilm’s oversight and governance of
Fuji Xerox as well as Fuji Xerox’s oversight and governance over its
businesses in light of the findings of the IIC.
In 2018, in connection with the completion of audits of Fuji Xerox’s
fiscal year-end financial statements as of and for the years ended March
31, 2016 and 2017, as well as the review of Fuji Xerox’s unaudited
interim financial statements as of and for the nine months ended
December 31, 2017 and 2016, additional adjustments and misstatements
were identified. These additional adjustments and misstatements were to
the net income of Fuji Xerox for the period from 2010 through 2017
previously revised for the items identified by the IIC noted above. At
this time, we can provide no assurances relative to the outcome of any
potential governmental investigations or any consequences thereof that
may happen as a result of this matter.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed
our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below. We
believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the
trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results.
Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported
amounts, determined in accordance with GAAP, to exclude the effects of
certain items as well as their related income tax effects.
A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most
directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in
accordance with GAAP are set forth below as well as in the fourth
quarter 2018 presentation slides available at www.xerox.com/investor.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and
not as a substitute for, the company’s reported results prepared in
accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Earnings Measures
-
Net income and Earnings per share (EPS)
-
Effective tax rate
The above measures were adjusted for the following items:
-
Amortization of intangible assets:
The amortization of intangible assets is driven by our acquisition
activity which can vary in size, nature and timing as compared to
other companies within our industry and from period to period. The use
of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the
periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as
well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
-
Restructuring and related costs:
Restructuring and related costs include restructuring and asset
impairment charges as well as costs associated with our transformation
programs beyond those normally included in restructuring and asset
impairment charges. Restructuring consists of costs primarily related
to severance and benefits paid to employees pursuant to formal
restructuring and workforce reduction plans. Asset impairment includes
costs incurred for those assets sold, abandoned or made obsolete as a
result of our restructuring actions, exiting from a business or other
strategic business changes. Additional costs for our transformation
programs are primarily related to the implementation of strategic
actions and initiatives and include third-party professional service
costs as well as one-time incremental costs. All of these costs can
vary significantly in terms of amount and frequency based on the
nature of the actions as well as the changing needs of the business.
Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we will exclude
these charges since we do not believe they provide meaningful insight
into our current or past operating performance nor do we believe they
are reflective of our expected future operating expenses as such
charges are expected to yield future benefits and savings with respect
to our operational performance.
-
Non-service retirement-related costs:
Our defined benefit pension and retiree health costs include several
elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are
primarily driven by changes in the debt and equity markets as well as
those that are predominantly legacy in nature and related to employees
who are no longer providing current service to the company (e.g.
retirees and ex-employees). These elements include (i) interest cost,
(ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) amortization of prior plan
amendments, (iv) amortized actuarial gains/losses and (v) the impacts
of any plan settlements/curtailments. Accordingly, we consider these
elements of our periodic retirement plan costs to be outside the
operational performance of the business or legacy costs and not
necessarily indicative of current or future cash flow requirements.
This approach is consistent with the classification of these costs as
non-operating in other expenses, net as a result of our adoption of
ASU 2017-07 - Reporting of Retirement Related Benefit Costs in 2018.
Adjusted earnings will continue to include the service cost elements
of our retirement costs, which is related to current employee service
as well as the cost of our defined contribution plans.
-
Transaction and related costs, net:
Transaction and related costs, net are expenses incurred in connection
with Xerox's planned combination transaction with Fuji Xerox, which
was terminated in May 2018, as well as costs and expenses related to
the previously disclosed settlement agreement reached with certain
shareholders and litigation related to the terminated transaction and
other shareholder actions. These costs are considered incremental to
our normal operating charges and were incurred or are expected to be
incurred solely as a result of the planned combination transaction and
the related shareholder settlement agreement and litigation.
Accordingly, we are excluding these expenses from our Adjusted
Earnings Measures in order to evaluate our performance on a comparable
basis.
-
Restructuring and other charges - Fuji Xerox:
We adjust our 25% share of Fuji Xerox’s net income for similar items
noted above such as Restructuring and related costs and Transaction
and related costs, net based on the same rationale discussed above.
-
Other discrete, unusual or infrequent items:
We excluded the following items given their discrete, unusual or
infrequent nature and their impact on our results for the period.
-
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 - Contract termination costs
associated with a minimum purchase commitment for IT services.
-
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 - Losses on early extinguishment
of debt.
-
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 and 2018 - impacts associated
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") enacted in December
2017. See the “Income Taxes” section for further explanation.
We believe the exclusion of these items allows investors to better
understand and analyze the results for the period as compared to prior
periods and expected future trends in our business.
Adjusted Operating Income/Margin
We
calculate and utilize adjusted operating income and margin measures by
adjusting our reported pre-tax income and margin amounts. In addition to
the costs and expenses noted as adjustments for our Adjusted Earnings
measures, adjusted operating income and margin also exclude the
remaining amounts included in Other expenses, net, which are primarily
non-financing interest expense and certain other non-operating costs and
expenses. We exclude these amounts in order to evaluate our current and
past operating performance and to better understand the expected future
trends in our business. Adjusted operating income and margin also
include Equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates. Equity
in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates primarily reflects our
25% share of Fuji Xerox's net income. In 2019 we plan on modifying the
definition of Adjusted operating margin to exclude Equity in net income
(loss) of unconsolidated affiliates - accordingly the full-year 2019
guidance for adjusted operating margin is compared to a revised
full-year 2018 adjusted operating margin on the same basis.
Constant Currency
To better
understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to
adjust revenue to exclude the impact of changes in the translation of
foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. We refer to this adjusted revenue
as “constant currency.” This impact is calculated by translating current
period activity in local currency using the comparable prior year
period's currency translation rate. This impact is calculated for all
countries where the functional currency is the local country currency.
The constant currency impact for signings growth is calculated on the
basis of plan currency rates. Management believes the constant currency
measure provides investors an additional perspective on revenue trends.
Currency impact can be determined as the difference between actual
growth rates and constant currency growth rates.
Free Cash Flow
To better
understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to
adjust operating cash flows from continuing operations by subtracting
amounts related to capital expenditures. Management believes this
measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from
operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It
provides a measure of our ability to fund acquisitions, dividends and
share repurchase. In 2017, we also adjusted operating cash flows for the
impacts associated with the incremental voluntary contributions to our
U.S. defined benefit pension plans and the termination of our accounts
receivable sales programs in the fourth quarter 2017. We adjusted for
these impacts due to the one-time nature of the actions as well as to
enable investors to better understand and analyze our operating cash
flows as compared to prior periods and expected future trends.
Summary:
Management believes
that all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional
means of analyzing the current period’s results against the
corresponding prior period’s results. However, these non-GAAP financial
measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for,
the company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our
non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation
or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only
in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in
accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental
non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and
evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP
measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for
and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based
in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP
measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the
most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance
with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:
Net Income (Loss) and EPS reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
EPS
|
|
|
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
|
EPS
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
EPS
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
EPS
|
Reported(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(196
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.78
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
192
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
Transaction and related costs, net
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
Non-service retirement-related costs
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
Contract termination costs - IT services
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
Income tax on adjustments(2)
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges - Fuji Xerox(3)
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
Tax Act
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
Remeasurement of unrecognized tax positions
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
280
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
272
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
893
|
|
|
$
|
3.46
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
906
|
|
|
$
|
3.45
|
Dividends on preferred stock used in adjusted EPS calculation(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
Weighted average shares for adjusted EPS(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
263
|
Fully diluted shares at end of period(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________________
(1)Net income (loss) and EPS from continuing
operations attributable to Xerox.
(2)Refer to Effective Tax Rate reconciliation.
(3)Other charges in 2018 represent costs
associated with the terminated combination transaction.
(4)For those periods that exclude the
preferred stock dividend, the average shares for the calculations of
diluted EPS include 7 million shares associated with our Series B
convertible preferred stock, as applicable.
(5)Represents common shares outstanding at
December 31, 2018 as well as shares associated with our Series B
convertible preferred stock plus potential dilutive common shares as
used for the calculation of diluted earnings per share for the fourth
quarter 2018.
Effective Tax Rate reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax
Income
|
|
|
Income Tax
Expense
|
|
|
Effective
Tax Rate
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax Income
|
|
|
Income Tax
Expense
|
|
|
Effective Tax
Rate
|
Reported(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
139
|
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
|
26.6%
|
|
|
|
$
|
226
|
|
|
|
$
|
444
|
|
|
|
196.5%
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments(2)
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
Tax Act
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(400
|
)
|
|
|
|
Adjusted(3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
333
|
|
|
|
$
|
93
|
|
|
|
27.9%
|
|
|
|
$
|
337
|
|
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
|
|
26.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax
Income
|
|
|
Income Tax
Expense
|
|
|
Effective
Tax Rate
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax Income
|
|
|
Income Tax
Expense
|
|
|
Effective
Tax Rate
|
Reported(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
598
|
|
|
|
$
|
257
|
|
|
|
43.0%
|
|
|
|
$
|
570
|
|
|
|
$
|
481
|
|
|
|
84.4%
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments(2)
|
|
|
|
467
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
Tax Act
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(400
|
)
|
|
|
|
Remeasurement of unrecognized tax positions
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted(3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,065
|
|
|
|
$
|
287
|
|
|
|
26.9%
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,056
|
|
|
|
$
|
263
|
|
|
|
24.9%
____________________________
(1)Pre-Tax Income and Income Tax Expense from
continuing operations.
(2)Refer to Net Income (Loss) and EPS
reconciliation for details.
(3)The tax impact on Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting
principles applied to the Reported Pre-Tax Income under ASC 740, which
employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.
Operating Income / Margin reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Margin
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Margin
|
Reported(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
139
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,533
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
226
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,747
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction and related costs, net
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges - Fuji Xerox(2)
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses, net(3) (4)
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
409
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,533
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
392
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,747
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges - Fuji Xerox(2)
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted (Effective for 2019)
|
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,533
|
|
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
366
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,747
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Margin
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Margin
|
Reported(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
598
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,830
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
570
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,265
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction and related costs, net
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges - Fuji Xerox(2)
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses, net(3),(4)
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,268
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,830
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,302
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,265
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(115
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges - Fuji Xerox(2)
|
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted (Effective for 2019)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,140
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,830
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,265
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
____________________________
(1)Pre-Tax Income and revenue from continuing
operations.
(2)Other charges in 2018 represent costs
associated with the terminated combination transaction.
(3)Includes non-service retirement-related
costs of $67 million and $59 million, and $150 million and $188 million
for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively.
(4)Includes a $43 million penalty associated
with the termination of an IT services arrangement, for the three and
twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
Free Cash Flow reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Change
|
Reported(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
415
|
|
|
|
$
|
(149
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
564
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,140
|
|
|
|
$
|
(179
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,319
|
|
Incremental voluntary contributions to U.S. defined benefit pension
plans
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
(500
|
)
|
Collections on beneficial interests received in sales of receivables
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
(234
|
)
|
Elimination of certain accounts receivables sales programs
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
(350
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
(350
|
)
|
Restricted cash - classification change(2)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating Cash Flow - Adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
415
|
|
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
|
|
$
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,140
|
|
|
|
$
|
972
|
|
|
|
$
|
168
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
|
15
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
$
|
398
|
|
|
|
$
|
297
|
|
|
|
$
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,050
|
|
|
|
$
|
867
|
|
|
|
$
|
183
|
____________________________
(1)Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities from continuing operations.
(2)Per ASU 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows -
Restricted Cash, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents should
be included with Cash and cash equivalents when reconciling beginning
and end-of-period amounts per the Statement of Cash Flows.
Guidance:
Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
Estimated(1)
|
|
|
$
|
635
|
|
|
|
|
~ $2.60 - $2.70
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related costs(2)
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-service retirement-related costs
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax on adjustments
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
|
$
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
~ $3.70 - $3.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares for adjusted EPS(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
~ 240
____________________________
(1)Net Income and EPS from continuing
operations attributable to Xerox
(2)Excludes any potential Fuji Xerox
restructuring
(3)Fully diluted shares at the end of 2018
Operating Income / Margin
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Margin
|
Estimated(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
705
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,340
|
|
|
|
~ 7.2% - 7.7%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-service retirement-related costs
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Expenses, net
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,340
|
|
|
|
~ 12.6% - 13.1%
|
(1)Pre-Tax Income and revenue from
continuing operations
Note: The above
reconciliation does not reflect any translation currency impact.
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
Operating Cash Flow(1)
|
|
|
|
$1,150 - $1,250
|
Less: capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(150)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
$1,000 - $1,100
____________________________
(1)Net cash provided by operating activities
from continuing operations
|
APPENDIX I
Xerox Corporation
Earnings per Common Share
(in millions except per share data, shares in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Xerox
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
|
$
|
(196
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
|
|
$
|
192
|
|
Accrued dividends on preferred stock
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations available to
common shareholders
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
(199
|
)
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Income from discontinued operations attributable to Xerox, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
134
|
|
|
|
$
|
(193
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
347
|
|
|
|
$
|
181
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
236,190
|
|
|
|
254,616
|
|
|
|
|
248,707
|
|
|
|
254,341
|
|
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.78
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.76
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Xerox
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
|
$
|
(196
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
|
|
$
|
192
|
|
Accrued dividends on preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations available to
common shareholders
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
(199
|
)
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Income from discontinued operations attributable to Xerox, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
|
$
|
(193
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
347
|
|
|
|
$
|
181
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
236,190
|
|
|
|
254,616
|
|
|
|
|
248,707
|
|
|
|
254,341
|
|
Common shares issuable with respect to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Options
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restricted stock and performance shares
|
|
3,188
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
2,953
|
|
|
|
2,229
|
|
Convertible preferred stock
|
|
6,742
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
246,120
|
|
|
|
254,616
|
|
|
|
|
251,660
|
|
|
|
256,570
|
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.78
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.76
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
The following securities were not included in the
computation of diluted earnings per share as they were
either contingently issuable shares or shares that if
included would have been anti-dilutive:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Options
|
|
1,022
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
1,022
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restricted stock and performance shares
|
|
2,833
|
|
|
|
5,935
|
|
|
|
|
3,068
|
|
|
|
3,706
|
|
Convertible preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,742
|
|
|
|
|
6,742
|
|
|
|
6,742
|
|
Total Anti-Dilutive Securities
|
|
3,855
|
|
|
|
12,677
|
|
|
|
|
10,832
|
|
|
|
10,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per Common Share
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
APPENDIX II
Xerox Corporation
Geographic Sales Channels and Product/Offering Definitions
Our business is aligned to a geographic focus and is primarily organized
on the basis of go-to-market sales channels, which are structured to
serve a range of customers for our products and services:
-
North America, which includes our sales channels in the U.S. and
Canada.
-
International, which includes our sales channels in Europe, Eurasia,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa and India.
-
Other, primarily includes our OEM business, as well as sales to and
royalties from Fuji Xerox, and our licensing revenue.
Our products and offerings include:
-
“Entry”, which includes A4 devices and desktop printers. Prices in
this product group can range from approximately $150 to $3,000.
-
“Mid-Range”, which includes A3 Office and Light Production devices
that generally serve workgroup environments in mid to large
enterprises. Prices in this product group can range from approximately
$2,000 to $75,000+.
-
“High-End”, which includes production printing and publishing systems
that generally serve the graphic communications marketplace and large
enterprises. Prices for these systems can range from approximately
$30,000 to $1,000,000+.
-
Managed Document Services (MDS) revenue, which includes solutions and
services that span from managing print to automating processes to
managing content. Our primary offerings within MDS are Managed Print
Services (including from XBS), as well as workflow automation
services, and Centralized Print Services and Solutions (CPS). MDS
excludes Communication and Marketing Solutions (CMS).
