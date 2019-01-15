Xerox : Global Imaging Systems Rebranded as Xerox Business Solutions

Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) is focused on better serving the small-to-medium size
business (SMB) market with a more client-centric, simplified and
integrated approach across the company. This approach will include
better leveraging enterprise-wide our capabilities in the areas of
technical services, eCommerce, marketing and IT, to deliver more value
to customers.
An element of this change includes a rebrand of Global Imaging Systems
(GIS) to become Xerox Business Solutions (XBS). XBS is a leading
provider of business technology solutions. Its companies sell and
service document management systems, including printers, multifunction
devices and copiers, network integration services and software solutions.
“XBS is an important piece of our growth strategy, as we continue to
penetrate the lucrative and growing SMB market,” said Mike
Feldman, president, Xerox Americas Operations. “By better leveraging
the strengths of XBS and sharing best practices in areas such as
software and IT services opportunities, we believe we can grow share
with SMB customers.”
The companies that make up XBS will continue to serve customers with
their current names, to maintain recognition in the communities they
serve.
They will also continue to deliver on their existing strategies of
success, including offering full lines of multi-branded office and
production systems, software, supplies and workflow solutions. XBS
companies manage all aspects of the customer relationship, including
sale, installation, training, support and service.
Ed Bass remains president of XBS, reporting to Feldman. The rebrand will
initiate on February 5.
