Xerox Corp    XRX

XEROX CORP (XRX)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 10:27:43 am
22.56 USD   +1.17%
2018FUJIFILM : wins appeal in battle with Xerox over aborted merger
RE
2018Mizuho's new leader tackles makeover of megabank
RE
2018Xerox shares down after board cans Fujifilm deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xerox : Global Imaging Systems Rebranded as Xerox Business Solutions

0
01/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) is focused on better serving the small-to-medium size business (SMB) market with a more client-centric, simplified and integrated approach across the company. This approach will include better leveraging enterprise-wide our capabilities in the areas of technical services, eCommerce, marketing and IT, to deliver more value to customers.

An element of this change includes a rebrand of Global Imaging Systems (GIS) to become Xerox Business Solutions (XBS). XBS is a leading provider of business technology solutions. Its companies sell and service document management systems, including printers, multifunction devices and copiers, network integration services and software solutions.

“XBS is an important piece of our growth strategy, as we continue to penetrate the lucrative and growing SMB market,” said Mike Feldman, president, Xerox Americas Operations. “By better leveraging the strengths of XBS and sharing best practices in areas such as software and IT services opportunities, we believe we can grow share with SMB customers.”

The companies that make up XBS will continue to serve customers with their current names, to maintain recognition in the communities they serve.

They will also continue to deliver on their existing strategies of success, including offering full lines of multi-branded office and production systems, software, supplies and workflow solutions. XBS companies manage all aspects of the customer relationship, including sale, installation, training, support and service.

Ed Bass remains president of XBS, reporting to Feldman. The rebrand will initiate on February 5.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what’s at the heart of sharing information – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://connect.blogs.xerox.com, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox®, Xerox and Design® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 830 M
EBIT 2018 1 173 M
Net income 2018 514 M
Debt 2018 4 165 M
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 11,07
P/E ratio 2019 8,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 5 314 M
Chart XEROX CORP
Duration : Period :
Xerox Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,0 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Hoover Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX CORP12.04%5 314
CANON INC5.48%37 540
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP5.76%21 114
RICOH CO LTD3.63%7 437
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION7.43%5 957
KONICA MINOLTA INC6.71%4 778
