Xerox : Global Imaging Systems Rebranded as Xerox Business Solutions

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) is focused on better serving the small-to-medium size business (SMB) market with a more client-centric, simplified and integrated approach across the company. This approach will include better leveraging enterprise-wide our capabilities in the areas of technical services, eCommerce, marketing and IT, to deliver more value to customers.

An element of this change includes a rebrand of Global Imaging Systems (GIS) to become Xerox Business Solutions (XBS). XBS is a leading provider of business technology solutions. Its companies sell and service document management systems, including printers, multifunction devices and copiers, network integration services and software solutions.

“XBS is an important piece of our growth strategy, as we continue to penetrate the lucrative and growing SMB market,” said Mike Feldman, president, Xerox Americas Operations. “By better leveraging the strengths of XBS and sharing best practices in areas such as software and IT services opportunities, we believe we can grow share with SMB customers.”

The companies that make up XBS will continue to serve customers with their current names, to maintain recognition in the communities they serve.

They will also continue to deliver on their existing strategies of success, including offering full lines of multi-branded office and production systems, software, supplies and workflow solutions. XBS companies manage all aspects of the customer relationship, including sale, installation, training, support and service.

Ed Bass remains president of XBS, reporting to Feldman. The rebrand will initiate on February 5.

