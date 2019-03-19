Xerox : HCL and Xerox Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Operational Transformation

HCL
Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced
that it signed a managed services agreement with Xerox
(NYSE: XRX). Under the terms of the agreement, HCL will manage portions
of Xerox’s shared services, including global administrative and support
functions, including, among others, selected information technology and
finance functions (excluding accounting). Leveraging HCL’s global scale
and capabilities, Xerox will strategically evolve its shared services
into process-first, technology-led digital operations.
This seven-year agreement for an incremental $1.3 billion continues to
build on the success of the Xerox-HCL relationship, which began in 2009
with product engineering and support services. Under that agreement, HCL
currently manages aspects of Xerox’s mechanical, electrical and software
engineering activities for printer and imaging product lines. Together,
HCL and Xerox have delivered 215 U.S. patents and have created
world-class R&D labs that are tightly integrated with Xerox
infrastructure and standards.
“This expanded partnership is a testament to the strong Xerox-HCL
relationship that has grown through multiple collaborations over the
past 10 years,” said C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive
Officer, HCL Technologies. “This is a win-win agreement. Xerox will
benefit from our global scale, best-in-class processes and investments
in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and
transformation tools, and HCL will benefit from a long-term agreement to
provide product support and administrative services to Xerox.”
“The evolution of our shared services represents our culture of
continuous improvement and allows us to more efficiently address
customer needs while delivering significant cost savings to reinvest in
the business,” said Steve Bandrowczak, President and Chief Operations
Officer, Xerox. “We selected HCL as our partner for this strategic
initiative due to our successful track record together thus far and our
shared values.”
As part of the agreement, a group of Xerox employees will transfer to
HCL (subject to compliance with European works council consultation and
employment regulatory requirements). The employees who are transferring
to HCL will have an opportunity to be part of a leading global
technology company.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps
global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through
Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and
has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st
December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of
services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1
encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications,
Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging
DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape,
making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and
outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT
WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive
business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy
is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build
products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of
integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to
provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals
including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media,
Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil
& Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and
Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL
focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships
Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.
