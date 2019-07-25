Log in
XEROX CORP

(XRX)
Xerox : Launches Suite of Compact Multifunction Printers with WiFi Direct and Mobile Printing

07/25/2019

Three new devices bring reliability and higher print capacity to budget-conscious small businesses and home offices

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announces a new series of three affordable print devices designed to enhance small office mobility, without compromising image quality, security or the user experience. Comprised of the Xerox B210 printer, and B205 and B215 multifunction printers, the devices offer high-speed wireless connectivity, allowing users to print anywhere, at any time.

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Each device features WiFi Direct technology that enables wireless printing without a router and mobile print functionality with Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria and Android support. The series reaches print speeds of up to 31 ppm, while delivering high-resolution 1200 x 1200 dpi enhanced image quality.

Taking cues from the Xerox VersaLink® and AltaLink® series, the B215 also features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, giving users a smartphone-like experience.

“Small businesses and those working from home have the same desires for ease of use, functionality, capacity and productivity as those in larger offices. This series of lightweight, compact printers provides those capabilities at the right price,” said Terry Antinora, vice president and general manager of Workplace Solutions, Xerox.

These products are available across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) now and in the U.S., Canada and Latin America on August 6.

About Xerox

In the era of intelligent work, we’re not just thinking about the future, we’re making it. Xerox Corporation is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions—Powered by Xerox®—help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Prices, features, specifications, capabilities, appearance and availability of Xerox products and services are subject to change without notice.

Xerox®, AltaLink®, Powered by Xerox® and VersaLink® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
