Xerox : Names Anne Marie Squeo SVP, Chief Communications and Brand Officer

About Xerox

In the era of intelligent work, we're not just thinking about the future, we're making it.

is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions-Powered by Xerox

®

-help people communicate and work better. Discover

more at

and follow us on Twitter at

.

'Xerox is an iconic global brand at an important crossroads in its history,' said Squeo. 'Few companies can claim the distinguished 'verb' status, and I am energized to help John and the team return Xerox to its deep innovative roots while redefining its future.'