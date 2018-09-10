Log in
XEROX CORP (XRX)
09/10 08:04:50 pm
27.095 USD   +0.46%
Xerox : Names Joanne Collins Smee Chief Commercial Officer

09/10/2018 | 07:30pm CEST

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announced today the appointment of Joanne Collins Smee as chief commercial officer and a member of the company’s Executive Committee, effective immediately.

Xerox Chief Commercial Officer Joanne Collins Smee (Photo: Business Wire)

Collins Smee will be responsible for sales excellence, channel strategy, order to cash and technology, services, software, and future solutions offerings. This includes delivering compelling offerings through effective and enabled routes to market with a seamless order to cash process for our clients.

“We are creating a friction-less system that ensures the best products, software, services and technology are delivered to our customers in a timely manner,” said Steve Bandrowczak, president and chief operating officer, Xerox. “Joanne’s global technology delivery experience will create stronger and more effective routes to market for our offerings.”

Collins Smee joins Xerox from the U.S. Federal Government where she was leading Technology Transformation Services, overseeing technology and process design teams focused on transforming the way federal government agencies build, buy and use technology. Prior to that Joanne worked at IBM in a variety of global executive roles, including client sales, support and delivery of technical product and services.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what’s at the heart of sharing information – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://connect.blogs.xerox.com, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® and Xerox and Design® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 966 M
EBIT 2018 1 151 M
Net income 2018 536 M
Debt 2018 4 121 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 12,84
P/E ratio 2019 9,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 6 880 M
Chart XEROX CORP
Duration : Period :
Xerox Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,5 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Hoover Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX CORP-7.48%6 880
CANON INC-20.24%40 686
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.98%21 368
RICOH CO LTD7.46%7 630
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-31.85%6 550
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-24.88%5 018
