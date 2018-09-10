Xerox : Names Joanne Collins Smee Chief Commercial Officer

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announced today the appointment of Joanne Collins Smee as chief commercial officer and a member of the company’s Executive Committee, effective immediately.

Collins Smee will be responsible for sales excellence, channel strategy, order to cash and technology, services, software, and future solutions offerings. This includes delivering compelling offerings through effective and enabled routes to market with a seamless order to cash process for our clients.

“We are creating a friction-less system that ensures the best products, software, services and technology are delivered to our customers in a timely manner,” said Steve Bandrowczak, president and chief operating officer, Xerox. “Joanne’s global technology delivery experience will create stronger and more effective routes to market for our offerings.”

Collins Smee joins Xerox from the U.S. Federal Government where she was leading Technology Transformation Services, overseeing technology and process design teams focused on transforming the way federal government agencies build, buy and use technology. Prior to that Joanne worked at IBM in a variety of global executive roles, including client sales, support and delivery of technical product and services.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what’s at the heart of sharing information – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

