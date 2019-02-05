Xerox : Outlines Three-Year Strategy at Investor Day; Guides to over $3 Billion of Cumulative Cash Flow and Annual EPS Expansion

Today Xerox (NYSE: XRX) is holding an Investor Day to provide the
investment community and other stakeholders details on its strategic
initiatives and financial plans.
“With a history of designing breakthrough technologies, Xerox is ‘made
to think.’ We are taking a disciplined
approach to creating the next generation of innovative technologies and
intelligent work solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs,” said
John Visentin, vice chairman and CEO, Xerox.
“By simplifying our operations, instilling a culture of continuous
improvement, investing in growth areas and capitalizing on new and
adjacent market opportunities, we anticipate that we can achieve flat to
growing revenue by 2021, while driving continued annual adjusted
earnings per share expansion, including at least $4.00 of adjusted
earnings per share in 2020, and delivering over $3 billion of cumulative
free cash flow over the next three years,” Visentin added.
The event includes:
-
Review of Xerox’s financial plans and three-year roadmap
highlighting:
-
Expected annual improvements in its revenue trajectory that result
in flat to growing revenue by 2021;
-
Expected adjusted operating margin expansion of more than 200
basis points over the next three years;
-
Expected adjusted EPS expansion of at least 7 percent annually,
including at least $4.00 of adjusted EPS in 2020;
-
Expected cumulative free cash flow in excess of $3 billion over
the next three years; and
-
Delivering greater than 50 percent of free cash flow back to
shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in each of
the next three years.
-
A detailed review of Project Own It, the company’s
enterprise-wide transformation program to simplify its business and
drive greater operational efficiency while establishing a culture of
continuous improvement. Project Own It is expected to generate:
-
An increasingly frictionless, high-velocity business for clients;
-
More significant investments, including funding of longer term
innovation, to support the company’s revenue roadmap; and
-
Bottom-line annual profit growth.
-
Presentation of a comprehensive strategy to improve the company’s
revenue trajectory. Elements of the strategy include plans to:
-
Improve the company’s Core Technology business;
-
Expand Services and Software;
-
Capitalize on the opportunity in SMB;
-
Transform the client digital experience; and
-
Drive innovation and new business growth.
-
Details on how the company plans to re-energize innovation by
leveraging its intellectual property in adjacent areas, exploring
opportunities where it can gain traction in high-growth markets. The
company’s Powered by Xerox® strategy is designed to
leverage Xerox technology to drive developments in digital packaging
and print; 3D printing; AI workflow assistants; and sensors and
services for the Internet of Things.
A live audio webcast of today’s event along with relevant presentation
materials will be available at https://webinars.on24.com/xerox/Investor2019 at
1 p.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link
shortly after the presentation.
