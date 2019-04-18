Log in
XEROX CORP

(XRX)
Xerox : Plans Webcast to Discuss 2019 First-Quarter Results

04/18/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 25, to discuss the company’s 2019 first-quarter results and guidance. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN:

    8 a.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2019
 

WHAT:

Review of Xerox’s 2019 first-quarter results
 

WHO:

John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox

Bill Osbourn, Jr., chief financial officer, Xerox

 

AUDIO

WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mkrjem6v or

https://www.news.xerox.com/investors

About Xerox

In the era of intelligent work, we’re not just thinking about the future, we’re making it. Xerox Corporation is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions—Powered by Xerox ®—help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® and Powered by Xerox® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
