Xerox : Plans Webcast to Discuss 2019 First-Quarter Results

Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation
slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 25, to discuss the company’s 2019
first-quarter results and guidance. A news release containing this
information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.
About Xerox
In the era of intelligent work, we’re not just thinking about the
future, we’re making it. Xerox
Corporation is a technology leader focused on the intersection of
digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation
personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the
world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and
intelligent work solutions—Powered by Xerox ®—help people
communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com
and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.
