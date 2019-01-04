Log in
XEROX CORP (XRX)
  Report  
Xerox : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

01/04/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Shares withheld to pay for taxes on Restricted Stock Units that have vested.

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

/s/ Douglas H. Marshall 01/03/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Xerox Corporation published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 23:18:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 830 M
EBIT 2018 1 173 M
Net income 2018 514 M
Debt 2018 4 165 M
Yield 2018 4,98%
P/E ratio 2018 9,99
P/E ratio 2019 7,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 4 797 M
Chart XEROX CORP
Duration : Period :
Xerox Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Hoover Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX CORP0.00%4 797
CANON INC0.00%37 262
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP0.00%20 559
RICOH CO LTD0.00%7 506
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION0.00%5 759
KONICA MINOLTA INC0.00%4 670
