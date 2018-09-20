Log in
Xerox : Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press Puts Quality, Flexibility and Cost Cutting on Autopilot

09/20/2018 | 04:18pm CEST
Mercury Print acquires Trivor 2400 to automate throughput without compromising image quality
Sep 20, 2018 - Customers, Printing
NORWALK, Conn. -

The average book order at Mercury Print Productions of Rochester, N.Y., is less than ten units. With 200 to 300 new orders placed every day, Mercury needed a cost-effective, high-speed inkjet device that could integrate with its automated print-on-demand (POD) system and deliver greater production flexibility and high image quality on a range of paper stocks. The answer was the Xerox Trivor®2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press with Color Hike technology.

"To remain efficient and competitive in a market that demands personalized products at lightening-speed, we needed a press that could keep up with our needs without compromising quality," says John Place, president and founder, Mercury Print. "With the Trivor 2400 Press, we're not only keeping up, we are taking on new work while balancing existing offset and cut-sheet digital jobs."

Workflow on autopilot reduces costs
The Trivor 2400's continuous feed and state-of-the-art technology allows Mercury to integrate its automated POD workflow (E-Merx) to stream multiple jobs one after another. A hands-off workflow stream minimizes personnel and setup costs. Mercury has also seen double digit paper savings utilizing Trivor 2400's High Fusion Ink, which allows for direct inkjet printing on standard offset coated stock without pre or post coating.

Impressive quality with Color Hike
The Trivor 2400's new Color Hike technology delivers quality that continues to move up the spectrum towards the offset benchmark-making inkjet even more accessible to a wider range of applications that have demanding quality standards, such as direct mail, books, catalogs and general commercial work. Trivor 2400 also gives operators the option to adjust drop size and vibrancy on a job-by-job basis to meet exact customer specifications.

Flexibility
For Mercury, the small footprint, easy installation and substrate flexibility of the Trivor 2400 were key factors in the decision to acquire the press. The Trivor 2400's High Fusion Ink not only allows inkjet printing on standard offset coated stocks but also on 100 percent post-consumer waste stock, allowing Mercury further flexibility.

"At Xerox, we work every day to remove the roadblocks that prevent our customers from migrating to inkjet technology," said Mike Feldman, president, North American Operations, Xerox. "With the broadest portfolio of entry level continuous feed and cut sheet inkjet in the business, Xerox has the technology and commitment to ensure our customers' growth and success."

Availability
The Xerox Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press with Color Hike technology is now available to order worldwide.

About Xerox
Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what's at the heart of sharing information - and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

-XXX-

Disclaimer

Xerox Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:17:01 UTC
