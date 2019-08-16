Xerox : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K 0 08/16/2019 | 05:22pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K/A CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): July 31, 2019 XEROX CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) New York 001-04471 16-0468020 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 201 Merritt 7 Norwalk, Connecticut 06851-1056 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (203) 968-3000

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None Trading Name of each exchange Title of each class Symbol(s) on which registered None N/A N/A Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ On July 31, 2019 Xerox Corporation ("Xerox") filed a Form 8-K Report upon completion of the implementation of a previously announced, shareholder-approved holding company reorganization. An incorrect version of the Amended and Restated By-Laws of Xerox was included as Exhibit 3.3 to the original filing. Attached as Exhibit 3.3 to this amended Form 8-K Report is the correct form of the Amended and Restated By-Laws of Xerox following the reorganization. The corrected Exhibit 3.3 supersedes and replaces in its entirety Exhibit 3.3 to the original filing. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit No.Description 3.3Xerox Corporation Amended and Restated By-Lawsdated July 31, 2019. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document). SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Registrant has duly authorized this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized. XEROX CORPORATION By: /s/ Douglas H. Marshall Douglas H. Marshall Date: August 16, 2019 Secretary Exhibit 3.3 AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS OF XEROX CORPORATION July 31, 2019 ARTICLE I OFFICES Section 1. Registered Office. The registered office shall be established and maintained at such place in the County of Monroe, State of New York, as the Board of Directors may determine. Section 2. Other Offices. The Corporation may have other offices, either within or without the State of New York, at such place or places as the Board of Directors may from time to time appoint or the business of the Corporation may require. ARTICLE II MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS Section 1. Annual Meetings. Annual meetings of shareholders for the election of directors and for such other business as may be stated in the notice of the meeting, shall be held at such place, either within or without the State of New York, and at such time and date as the Board of Directors, by resolution, shall determine and as set forth in the notice of the meeting. At each annual meeting, the shareholders entitled to vote shall elect a Board of Directors and may transact such other corporate business as shall be stated in the notice of meeting. Section 2. Special Meetings. Special meetings of the shareholders, for any purpose, unless otherwise prescribed by statute or by the Certificate of Incorporation, may be called by the Chairman of the Board or the Board of Directors. Such request shall state the purpose of the proposed meeting. Special meetings of the shareholders may be held at such time and place, within or without the State of New York, as shall be stated in the notice of the meeting. The business transacted at any special meeting of shareholders shall be limited to the purposes stated in the notice of the meeting. 1 Section 3. Notice of Meetings. Written notice, stating the place, date and time of any annual or special meeting, and the general nature of the business to be considered, shall be given to each shareholder entitled to vote thereat personally or by first class mail at his address as it appears on the records of the Corporation, not less than ten nor more than sixty days before the date of the meeting. Section 4. Quorum. Except as otherwise required by law, by the Certificate of Incorporation or these By-laws, the presence, in person or by proxy, of shareholders holding a majority of the shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding and entitled to vote shall constitute a quorum at all meetings of the shareholders. In case a quorum shall not be present at any meeting, a majority in interest of the shareholders entitled to vote thereat, present in person or by proxy, shall have power to adjourn the meeting from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until the requisite number of shares entitled to vote shall be present. At any such adjourned meeting at which the requisite number of shares entitled to vote shall be represented, any business may be transacted that might have been transacted at the meeting as originally noticed. Unless a new record date is fixed, only those shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting as originally noticed shall be entitled to vote at any adjournment or adjournments thereof. However, if the adjournment is for more than thirty days, or if after adjournment a new record date is fixed, a notice of the adjournment of the meeting shall be given to each shareholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting. Section 5. Voting. Each shareholder entitled to vote in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation and these By-laws shall be entitled to one vote, in person or by proxy, for each share of stock entitled to vote held by such shareholder, but no proxy shall be voted after eleven months from its date unless such proxy provides for a longer period. Upon the demand of any shareholder, the vote for directors and upon any question before the meeting shall be by ballot. If a quorum is present, the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares of stock represented at the meeting shall be required to decide all matters except as otherwise provided by the Certificate of Incorporation or the laws of the State of New York. Section 6. Shareholder List. The officer who has charge of the stock ledger of the Corporation shall at least ten (10) days before each meeting of shareholders prepare a complete alphabetical address list of the shareholders entitled to vote at the ensuing meeting, with the number of shares held by each. Said list shall be open to the examination of any shareholder, for any purpose germane to the meeting, during ordinary business hours, for a period of at least ten days prior to the meeting, either at a place within the city where the meeting is to be held, which place shall be specified in the notice of the meeting, or, if not so specified, at the place where the meeting is to be held. The list shall be available for inspection at the meeting. 2

