Xerox : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

SEC Form 3
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 05/06/2019
Name and Address of Reporting Person: Shanker Naresh
Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol: XEROX CORP[ XRX ]
Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer: Officer - SVP, Chief Technology Officer
Filed: 05/07/2019

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
Title of Security: Restricted Stock Units
Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned: 14,550(1)
Ownership Form: Direct (D)

1. This award includes 10,763 restricted stock units that vest in three installments of 25%, 25% and 50% on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, January 14, 2019, and 3,787 restricted stock units that vest 100% on the third anniversary of the grant date, April 1, 2019.

/s/ Douglas H. Marshall 08/16/2019

