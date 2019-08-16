Xerox : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

|
SEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0104
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
Estimated average burden
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Date of Event
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Shanker Naresh
Requiring Statement
(Month/Day/Year)
05/06/2019
(Last)
(Check all applicable)
Director
05/07/2019
|
X
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
below)
Applicable Line)
SVP, Chief Technology Officer
X
Person
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|
or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
Restricted Stock Units
14,550(1)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
Exercise
Amount
Price of
or
Date
of
Exercisable
Explanation of Responses:
1. This award includes 10,763 restricted stock units that vest in three installments of 25%, 25% and 50% on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, January 14, 2019, and 3,787 restricted stock units that vest 100% on the third anniversary of the grant date, April 1, 2019.
/s/ Douglas H. Marshall
** Signature of Reporting Person
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Xerox Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 21:21:01 UTC