Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xerox Corp    XRX

XEROX CORP

(XRX)
SummaryNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xerox : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Shanker Naresh

Requiring Statement

XEROX CORP[ XRX ]

(Month/Day/Year)

05/06/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

Director

10% Owner

05/07/2019

C/O XEROX CORPORATION

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

201 MERRITT 7

below)

below)

Applicable Line)

SVP, Chief Technology Officer

X

Form filed by One Reporting

(Street)

Person

NORWALK

CT

06851

Form filed by More than One

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Restricted Stock Units

14,550(1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

4)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. This award includes 10,763 restricted stock units that vest in three installments of 25%, 25% and 50% on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, January 14, 2019, and 3,787 restricted stock units that vest 100% on the third anniversary of the grant date, April 1, 2019.

/s/ Douglas H. Marshall

08/16/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Xerox Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 21:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XEROX CORP
05:22pXEROX : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing
PU
05:22pXEROX : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
03:52pXEROX : Tops CRN Annual Report Card
PU
08/06XEROX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
08/03Do Activist Investors Target Female CEOs? -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Chart XEROX CORP
Duration : Period :
Xerox Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Hoover Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX CORP6 180
CANON INC-5.36%27 498
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP7.76%17 515
RICOH CO LTD-11.27%6 342
INGENICO GROUP72.63%5 921
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-7.56%4 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group