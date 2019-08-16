Xerox : Tops CRN Annual Report Card

From ConnectKey®-enabled Workplace Assistants and apps, to mobile print and software solutions, our offerings are bridging the physical and digital worlds - driving more efficiency, security and productivity into any size office. We're honored and flattered to be recognized by the industry, but we are most proud of how these workplace solutions impact our customers' and partners' successes. Now, that's a winning combination worth bragging about.
