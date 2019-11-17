Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xerox Holdings Corporation    XRX

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/15 04:08:13 pm
38.94 USD   +0.75%
05:11pHP Rejects Xerox Offer But Remains Open to a Deal -- Update
DJ
04:27pXEROX : HP Rejects Xerox Takeover Bid But Says Ready to Talk
DJ
02:42pHP : rejects takeover offer from Xerox
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 04:28pm EST
The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

HP Inc said on Sunday it was open to exploring a bid for U.S. printer maker Xerox Corp after rebuffing a $33.5 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from the latter as "significantly" undervaluing the personal computer maker.

Xerox made the offer for HP, a company more than three times its size, on Nov. 5, after it resolved a dispute with its joint venture partner Fujifilm Holdings Corp that represented billions of dollars in potential liabilities.

Responding to Xerox's offer on Sunday, HP said in a statement that it would saddle the combined company with "outsized debt" and was not in the best interest of its shareholders.

However, HP left the door open for a deal that would involve it becoming the acquirer of Xerox, stating that it recognized the potential benefits of consolidation.

"With substantive engagement from Xerox management and access to diligence information on Xerox, we believe that we can quickly evaluate the merits of a potential transaction," HP said in its statement.

The move puts pressure on Xerox to open its books to HP. Xerox did not immediately respond on Sunday to a request for comment on whether it will engage with HP in negotiations as the potential acquisition target, rather than the acquirer.

HP on Sunday published Xerox CEO John Visentin's Nov. 5 offer letter to HP, in which he stated that his company was "prepared to devote all necessary resources to finalize our due diligence on an accelerated basis."

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who took over Xerox's board last year together with fellow billionaire businessman Darwin Deason, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week that he was not set on a particular structure for a deal with HP, as long as a combination is achieved. Icahn has also amassed a 4% stake in HP.

Xerox had offered HP shareholders $22 per share that included $17 in cash and 0.137 Xerox shares for each HP share, according to the Nov. 5 letter. The offer would have resulted in HP shareholders owning about 48% of the combined company. HP shares ended trading on Friday at $20.18.

Many analysts have said there is merit in the companies combining to better cope with a stagnating printing market, but some cited challenges to integration, given their different offerings and pricing models.

Xerox scrapped its $6.1 billion deal to merge with Fujifilm last year under pressure from Icahn and Deason.

Xerox announced earlier this month it would sell its 25% stake in the joint venture for $2.3 billion. Fujifilm also agreed to drop a lawsuit against Xerox, which it was pursuing following their failed merger.

TEST FOR NEW HP CEO

The negotiations with Xerox represent a major test for HP's new CEO, Enrique Lores, the former president of HP's imaging and printing business, who officially took over earlier this month.

HP is mindful of large acquisitions given its fateful deal for British software company Autonomy almost a decade ago. HP bought Autonomy for $11.1 billion in 2011 as the centerpiece of its unsuccessful pivot to software. Little over a year later, it wrote off $8.8 billion, $5 billion of which it put down to accounting improprieties, misrepresentation and disclosure failures.

More recently, HP has been struggling with its printer business segment recently, with the division's third-quarter revenue dropping 5% on-year. It has announced a cost-saving program worth more than $1 billion that could result in its shedding about 16% of its workforce, or about 9,000 employees, over the next few years.

Xerox's stock has rallied under Visentin, who took over last year as CEO. However, HP said on Sunday that a decline in Xerox's revenue since June 2018 from $10.2 billion to $9.2 "raises significant questions" regarding the trajectory of Xerox's business and future prospects.

By Greg Roumeliotis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
05:11pHP Rejects Xerox Offer But Remains Open to a Deal -- Update
DJ
04:27pXEROX : HP Rejects Xerox Takeover Bid But Says Ready to Talk
DJ
02:42pHP : rejects takeover offer from Xerox
AQ
11/15XEROX HOLDINGS CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8..
AQ
11/14Tech Down on Gloomy Cisco View -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14Walt Disney soars while Cisco disappoints
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 107 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 717 M
Debt 2019 2 740 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 8 526 M
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 39,20  $
Last Close Price 38,94  $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION95.60%8 526
CANON INC.4.00%29 481
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.79%19 473
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.4.30%7 269
INGENICO GROUP94.99%6 654
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.44.97%5 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group